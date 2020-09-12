Army prepares to ReARMM

The Army is undergoing a transformational change as it switches its priorities from combating terrorism to focusing on near-peer adversaries.



Since 2006, the service has employed the Army Force Generation model, in which units go through a cycle of resetting, training, and availability.



This construct will be replaced by the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model (ReARMM), which is meant to increase predictability, enable modernization, and help the Army win in global conflicts. It will be more flexible and predictable than previous force generation processes and it aims to enable modernization while maintaining readiness.



First Army is supporting these efforts and Lt. Col. Patric Nichols, First Army chief of force requirements, said the approach will establish habitual relationships to specific missions and theaters, which will help to create this predictable environment and enable modernization. Besides aiding the Army’s mission, the approach will have advantages for units and Soldiers.



“The Army will strive to reduce operations tempo and adjust policies to prioritize people,” Nichols said.



The restructuring will include divisions replacing brigades as the Army’s primary unit of action. Also, training and modernization will be tailored to each region, which is meant to increase stability and predictability.



“Instead of people going overseas one time in one place, the intent is to align a division with a region,” explained Rick Fink, First Army deputy G7. “The Army’s new focus is going from brigade-centric to a division focus. A division would get responsibility for a mission for the next two years. You can get lessons learned and keep that information within an organization. If you keep it for more than two years, then you become real experts.”



ReARMM will impact all components.



“Reserve Components will be aligned along mission lines and force pools,” Nichols said. “This allows for greater predictability, and in some cases, the ability to deliberately modernize in conjunction with Active Component forces.”



“For more than 15 years, we’ve been focused on this COIN fight while some of the near-peer adversaries have been modernizing, so there’s a portion of this that focuses on modernization,” Fink added. “The Army’s modernization includes new organizations with unique capabilities that don’t exist in any organization. We’re not going to field a tremendous number of these units but they have to have a headquarters that understands them and can employ them.”



While these changes are happening, First Army’s role will continue to be enabling the readiness of the Reserve Component and helping prepare Army Reserve and Army National Guard units for their duties.



“Our mission has not changed,” Fink said. “We’re trying to improve the readiness of both components.”

