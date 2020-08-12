Soldiers assigned to 274th Movement Control Team coordinate holiday delivery

Soldiers assigned to 274th Movement Control Team, Special Troops Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, took time from their normal mission of coordinating the transportation of all classes of supply for a special holiday delivery. The MCT conducted a foot march to deliver more than 35-pounds of toys to the Fort Stewart Army Community Service Dec. 8.



“In garrison, our mission is to facilitate the movement of personnel, cargo and equipment through different modes of transportation,” said Capt. Jebediah Toller, the commander of 274th MCT. “Today, we wanted to facilitate the movement of different kinds of gifts for the Soldiers and families of the community and Fort Stewart since they support our troops so well.”



Soldiers with 274th MCT and ACS both shared a common interest of helping families in need during the holidays and worked together to coordinate the toy donation.



“The goal for ACS overall is to help families and Soldiers stay ready for combat, but more importantly our goal for the toy drive is to assist Soldiers who cannot afford a toy for their children,” said Rodney Hargus, a program analyst and toy drive coordinator for Fort Stewart’s ACS.



With the support of toy donations, ACS is able to support more applicants during the toy drive.



“When Soldiers reach out and say they want to help ACS that means a lot,” said Hargus. “Right now, we have 102 applications for 359 gifts and we find those donors from the units, retirees that work on Fort Stewart and family members. Whenever units support, like 274th MCT, they supplement those bags and we are able to donate to the families.”



For the Soldiers of the MCT, donating toys was a good way to give back to the community as well as share the holiday spirit.



“I know some families are struggling and they may not have the resources available to them, especially because of the COVID situation, so it’s just a good way to say ‘hey, we support you,’” said Toller. “I have two kids of my own and I know during the holidays it can be tough when you struggle and there’s added stress, so we’re trying to take some of the stress away from the parents that might be struggling.”

-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 12.09.2020 13:02 Story ID: 384562 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers assigned to 274th Movement Control Team coordinate holiday delivery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.