NSWCPD Hosts First Virtual Industry Day

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) hosted its first virtual Industry Day on Oct. 21, 2020. Led by the Contracts Department, the annual Industry Day is designed to promote interest in contracting opportunities at NSWCPD by directly engaging with industry to increase competition, as well as bring more innovative partners and small businesses to the Command’s contract portfolio.



Previous industry days have brought more than 100 people together in person. This year’s event was originally scheduled for March 2020, but COVID-19 forced a postponement and moved the meeting online. Despite the delay, attendance soared.



“The virtual platform allowed us to reach a wider audience with over 300 attendees,” said Doris Tung, Acquisition Support & Oversight Division Head.



The three-hour event featured an array of speakers including nine NSWCPD departments making presentations on their contracting requirements including Machinery Programs & Platforms; Machinery Research, Logistics and Ship Integrity; Propulsion, Power and Auxiliary Machinery Systems; and Cybersecure Hull Mechanical & Electrical (HM&E) Machinery Control Systems & Networks. Additionally, special guests included Jennifer Tilden from the Small Business Administration (SBA), and Irene Katacinski and Bruce Downing from the Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), Southeast Pennsylvania.



Last year, NSWCPD’s Contracts Department oversaw approximately $790 billion in obligations, which speaks to the event’s importance and ability to engage with our industry partners.



According to Tung, despite some minor technological issues, feedback on the virtual platform was positive. She noted, “One attendee stated ‘I truly want to thank you for this amazing and informative virtual engagement. This briefing has provided extremely helpful information relative to several small business firms, from cybersecurity 8(a) Top Secret to AI, logistics and Navy-focused Small Business. Sincere gratitude and wellbeing wishes to all involved and (the) NAVSEA team.’”



What will next year’s NSWCPD Industry Day look like? Using lessons learned from the success of this year’s virtual event and depending on whether the pandemic is under control, Tung said she is hopeful for “a combo of in-person and virtual, where they could attend in either format.”



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,700 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.

