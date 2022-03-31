Fort Hamilton residents can impact change through Tenant Satisfaction Surveys

Photo By Amanda Hay-Caroffino | The Army has released the annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey to gather feedback from...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Hay-Caroffino | The Army has released the annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey to gather feedback from residents about their living experiences in Army housing. Privatized Housing at Fort Hamilton. Photo courtesy of Fort Hamilton Family Homes see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, NY — The Army has released the annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey to gather feedback from residents about their living experiences in Army housing.



An online survey link was emailed Dec. 2, 2020, to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing across the globe. The tenants can rate their satisfaction with services, property and the overall housing experience through the online survey. The survey results will help inform plans and affect change for near-term and future improvements to housing, resident services and community amenities.



“Our Garrison, Installation Management Command, and our Army Leaders are committed to improving housing conditions, we are committed to get this right," said Col. Craig Martin, USAG Fort Hamilton Garrison Commander. As the Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. James McConville has stated, "Not only are people the Army’s No. 1 priority but, they will also play a critical role in transforming the Army as it moves into the future." Martin added, "Your participation is critical."



Fort Hamilton residents are encouraged to check their personal email inboxes for the announcement for the survey. All participants will remain anonymous, so frank and honest viewpoints about the quality and concerns should be shared.



Tony Mercante from Fort Hamilton's Government Housing office added, “In order for us to serve our population better, it's important we identify areas of utmost importance and measure success. The housing tenant satisfaction survey is critical to shaping future housing quality and services.”



Committed to their housing residents, Fort Hamilton leadership will conduct a Walking Community update through the housing area, Dec 15. 2020, to listen to any concerns from the residents.



"Quality housing influences service members’ attitudes about Army life, it's important we are engaged on this topic," said Martin.



Tenants have until Jan. 15, 2021 to take the survey, which takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. The resident’s feedback will be kept confidential, and it will be used by the Army to help maintain a high quality of life for service members and their families. Housing tenants who do not receive the survey notice email should contact their local garrison housing offices.



The Tenant Satisfaction Survey is Office of Management and Budget approved: OMB Control Number 0704-0553; OMB Expiration Date 03/31/2022.



After all responses are tabulated, garrison leaders will receive a detailed breakdown of their installation’s results along with service-wide numbers for comparison.