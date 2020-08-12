U.S. Army Central announces Career Counselor of the Year

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Central leadership congratulated Staff Sgt. (P) Abelardo Gonzalez of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Central leadership congratulated Staff Sgt. (P) Abelardo Gonzalez of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, for earning the USARCENT 2020 Career Counselor of the Year title, Dec. 8. The announcement followed the Army Service Component Command’s two-day virtual competition held Dec. 7-8, which featured a packet evaluation to include a previously completed Army Combat Fitness Test, a written examination, and a virtual board. see less | View Image Page

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, South Carolina – U.S. Army Central leadership congratulated Staff Sgt. (P) Abelardo Gonzalez of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, for earning the USARCENT 2020 Career Counselor of the Year title, Dec. 8.



The announcement followed the Army Service Component Command’s two-day virtual competition held Dec. 7-8, which featured a packet evaluation to include a previously completed Army Combat Fitness Test, a written examination, and a virtual board.



Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, the USARCENT senior enlisted advisor, explained the broader importance and message delivered through the competition.



He said that in addition to fostering excellence, “This is an opportunity to highlight the professionalism of these noncommissioned officers who work incredibly hard to keep the right people in boots in our Army so they can continue to do the work our Army needs to succeed.”



During the board portion of the competition, sergeants major from USARCENT assessed each candidate’s career counselor specific knowledge and competence, in addition to their military bearing, presence, confidence, and general Army leadership.



Members of the board collectively expressed that these competitions are all about hard work. They stated that this one specifically was a great example of how USARCENT professionals find ways, regardless of the environment and conditions, to continue hosting and participating in important events like this that get after and reward excellence.



Gonzalez thanked everyone who played a part in making the competition happen this year and said he looks forward to representing USARCENT in the Army Materiel Command virtual competition scheduled for Dec. 16.