USS Vermont Prepares for Overseas Movement

Courtesy Photo | 201022-N-OR652-055 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (October 22, 2020) Sailors assigned to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201022-N-OR652-055 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (October 22, 2020) Sailors assigned to the “Red Lancers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, conduct preflight checks on a P-8A Poseidon at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, in support of Pre-Overseas Movement Certification (POMCERT) for the Virginia-class submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792). USS Vermont was recently commissioned in April of 2020 and is the first Block IV Virginia-class submarine delivered to the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by LT j.g. J. Alexander Delgado/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAS JACKSONVILLE – The Red Lancers of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 participated in exercises to support the Pre-Overseas Movement Certification (POMCERT) for the Virginia-class submarine USS Vermont (SSN 792) from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24.



The USS Vermont was recently commissioned in April of 2020 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut. The USS Vermont is the first Block IV Virginia-class submarine delivered to the Navy.



The POMCERT exercise is integral to the submarine’s ability to conduct future missions. To help prepare for the exercise, the USS Vermont conducted both solo and coordinated operations for the upcoming movement. The exercise provided valuable coordinated operations for the USS Vermont and afforded VP-10 aircrew an opportunity to build Anti-Submarine Warfare proficiency and demonstrate the P-8A's systems, capabilities, and interoperability while working with subsurface units.



Lt. Ben Gilley, the mission commander of Combat Air Crew 12 spoke highly of the experience and knowledge gained during the exercise. Lt. Gilley stated, “the event was a great learning experience that provided excellent crew training and I look forward to similar opportunities in the future.” With more exercises on the horizon, VP-10 will continue to rise to the occasion and stand ready to serve the Navy and nation when called upon.