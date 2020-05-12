ECPD hosts National Public Lands Day restoration project

Photo By Cpl. Matthew Kirk | Volunteers install a sign during a National Public Lands Day restoration event, Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Matthew Kirk | Volunteers install a sign during a National Public Lands Day restoration event, Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Dec. 5, 2020. This volunteer event was hosted by the Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Division to restore native Hawaiian habitat, while simultaneously engaging active and retired service members, the MCBH and local community, members of the Waimanalo Neighborhood Board, and college and high school students. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Matthew Kirk) see less | View Image Page

The Marine Corps Base Hawaii Environmental Compliance and Protection Division hosted a National Public Lands Day restoration project aboard Marine Corps Training Area Bellows, Dec. 5, 2020.



The event helped restore the native Hawaiian habitat, while simultaneously engaging active and retired service members, the MCBH and local community, members of the Waimanalo Neighborhood Board, as well as college and high school students.



“Today is an opportunity for all the volunteers to interact with the MCBH environmental division,” said Dain Christensen, a bioscience technician with the ECPD, MCBH. “This opportunity is a chance for them to understand what we do, why we maintain the MCTAB area, and to learn more about invasive species and the best planting practices.”



According to Christensen, other efforts were also made to maintain sand dunes near the shoreline in order to keep them intact in the wake of sea level rise.



“As the Earth’s temperature rises, the oceans take in a majority of the heat and expand,” Christiansen said. “It’s a huge problem for island nations. This effort involves removing the invasive species and planting more native species.”



One of the invasive species removed was the ironwood tree, which has a higher capacity to overcome native species, Christensen said. After removing the invasive species, the volunteers also helped plant Pili bunch grass, ‘Āweoweo grass, and Hala trees.



“We were given a grant of $7,500,” Christiansen said. “With the money, we were able to purchase 10 [pots] of Pili bunch grass, 10 [pots] of ‘Āweoweo, and 5 [pots] of Hala Trees.”



One of the volunteers, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jeremy West, the installation postal officer for MCBH, said this wasn’t his first volunteer event with the environmental division.



“I participated in the first phase of this project,” West said. “Compared to the previous event, the project this past Saturday was a bigger turnout.”



According to West, there were three different phases in the project in which volunteers were able to enhance their knowledge: invasive plant removal, irrigation systems, and planting/sign installation.



“It was nice to get out and learn about the different local plants versus invasive species,” West said. “It was also a good opportunity to meet volunteers from outside of base.”



The environmental division strives to educate service members and the local community on the importance of being stewards of the land, and uses volunteer events to build relationships with the community and maintain the natural beauty of the Hawaiian Islands.



“It was probably one of the better volunteer events,” West said. “You’re not just walking around picking up trash, you’re learning something in the process as well. It was a lot of work, but a lot of fun at the same time.”



For more information on how to contribute to the efforts of base environmental and for listings of upcoming volunteer events please visit: https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/Officers-Staff/S-4-Installations-Environment-Logistics/Environmental/