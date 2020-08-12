Navy Announces Upcoming Advancement Cycle Dates for Selected Reserve

PENSACOLA, Fla.—NAVADMIN 314/20 announced the Navy-wide advancement exam (NWAE) administration dates for Selected Reserve (SELRES) E-4 through E-7 candidates for the upcoming February 2021 advancement cycle (Cycle 108).



All candidates serving on voluntary recall, mobilization or as canvasser recruiters will also compete for advancement as a SELRES.



Sailors eligible for advancement will see similar processes used during the fall cycle as the Navy continues to ensure the safety of all Sailors during the COVID-19 pandemic.



E-4 candidates, with the exception of E-4 Prior Service Reenlisted Eligibility Reserve (PRISE-R) candidates, will not participate in the advancement exam administrations as a safety precaution. Instead, the opportunity for advancement will be based on an alternative Final Multiple Score (FMS) rank-order method without inclusion of the advancement exam score.



“The primary factor for E-4 advancement selections will be the candidate’s performance evaluation,” said Thomas Updike, deputy director of the Navy Advancement Center. “That it is why it is of the utmost importance for commands to accurately validate, complete, and finalize all Enlisted Advancement Worksheets (EAWs) in NSIPS (Navy Standard Integrated Personnel System) by the deadline.”



For E-5 and E-6 candidates, as well as the PRISE-R candidates, exams will be administered during a testing window from Feb. 1 to March 14, 2021. This will allow commands to minimize the number of exam-takers at any one administration site and allow for maximum social distancing.



“The health and safety of our Sailors is paramount. Commands should continue to ensure COVID-19 mitigations are in place for each exam administration during the testing window,” said Updike.



For E-7 candidates, all exams must be taken in February to meet selection board deadlines.



Other important dates for Cycle 108 SELRES candidates include the Professional Military Knowledge-Eligibility Exam successful completion prior to Jan. 1, 2020, and EAW completion date of Feb. 28, 2021.



Once exams are given, education services officers are encouraged to expeditiously mail in answer sheet packages to Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC) and not hold exam answer sheets until the end of the testing window. This will ensure exams are processed and results are released in a timely manner.



All questions concerning exam ordering and discrepancy corrections should be directed to the points of contact listed in NAVADMIN 314/20.



As part of the MyNavy HR Force Development team, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center and the Resources Management Department.



Additional information about NETPDC can be found at https://www.netc.navy.mil/NETPDC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2020 Date Posted: 12.08.2020 14:21 Story ID: 384481 Location: FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Announces Upcoming Advancement Cycle Dates for Selected Reserve, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.