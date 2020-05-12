IWTC Monterey Det. Goodfellow Sailors and Coast Guardsmen Serve as Community Goodwill Ambassadors

Courtesy Photo | 201205-N-N0484-0003 SAN ANGELO, Texas (December 5, 2020) Sailors and Coast Guardsmen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201205-N-N0484-0003 SAN ANGELO, Texas (December 5, 2020) Sailors and Coast Guardsmen from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Det. Goodfellow participate in a community service project at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in San Angelo, Texas. IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy photo/Released) see less | View Image Page

By Information Warfare Training Command Monterey Det. Goodfellow



SAN ANGELO, Texas - Sailors and Coast Guardsmen from Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Det. Goodfellow participated in a community service project at the Daily Bread Soup Kitchen in San Angelo, Texas, Dec. 5.



The Daily Bread Soup Lunch Program is located within Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church and is among the most successful community outreach programs in the San Angelo District. According to the program’s website, it was conceived in 1984 out of a concern for God’s less fortunate and the homeless, and the Daily Bread Soup Lunch Program is an excellent example of “Christians in action.”



Open 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and on most holidays, the program feeds 175 people or more daily, with patrons provided a full meal of hot food, possibly the only one that day. The program provides more than 50,000 meals annually to more than 18,000 patrons.



Many local citizens volunteer to assist the kitchen including U.S. Navy Sailors, U.S. Coast Guardsmen and their families stationed at or attending school at Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas.



“I’m exceptionally proud of our students and staff who take time to help out those less fortunate,” shared Master Chief Cryptologic Technician (Collection) Joseph Reynolds, IWTC Monterey Det. Goodfellow’s senior enlisted leader. “San Angelo is an incredibly supportive community and we take every opportunity to safely give back. The city, like many other cities across the United States, is facing challenging times, and the need for volunteers is growing. I’m glad that we can be part of supporting this community and show our appreciation for them.”



The participating Sailors and Coast Guardsmen prepared roast beef, corn, green beans, rolls and salad in support of the program.



Volunteering in the local community is often an enriching experience for Sailors, Coast Guardsmen and their families. Volunteer activities allow for unique, intimate experiences with local people and fosters new friendships within the community. During Christmas and other seasonal holidays, the “Soup Kitchen” remains open for special holiday meals. Sailors and Coast Guardsmen are looking forward to volunteering during those events as well. A full-course meal and gifts for the children will also help to make the holidays a little brighter for some families in the Concho Valley.



Everyone can all use a little bit of cheer, especially during this pandemic, and the Daily Bread Soup Lunch Program at Wesley Trinity United Methodist Church ensures just that, day after day. From putting a smile on every face that walks through the doors to filling the stomachs of all who arrive, they fill the hearts of many with joy and peace as they depart.



IWTC Monterey, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of foreign language training to Navy personnel, which prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



