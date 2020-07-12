59th MDW offers telehealth through COVID-19

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas -- Through the COVID-19 pandemic, the 59th Medical Wing has remained operational adapting to the current situation the world is facing. Many clinics have telehealth appointments available, ensuring patients can still receive the care they need while social distancing or in quarantine.



Scheduling a telehealth appointment is similar to scheduling an in-person appointment. First, a patient books their appointment either through the Central Appointment Management Office or the Family Health Clinic. Then, before the scheduled appointment, the patient is called for pre-screening questions about general health, any changes or concerns since their last appointment, and any COVID-19 symptoms. Finally, the provider calls the patient after reviewing their record and pre-screening answers, and discusses any concerns the patient may have and proceed with the appointment.



Clinics in Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center that offer telehealth appointments include the Family Health Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Gastroenterology Clinic, Mental Health Clinic, and more. For specialty clinics, patients should bring their concerns to their primary care provider for a referral.



"A telehealth appointment is an alternative method for providing care when in-person visitation is not ideal due to health concerns, such as COVID-19," said Capt. Isaiah Jones, 59th MDW licensed clinical social worker.



For patients who prefer having an in-person appointment but are concerned with safety and social distancing, Jones suggests discussing concerns with their provider. Providers can help patients weigh the pros and cons of an in-person appointment and with scheduling a time for an appointment when there are fewer people in the clinic, if possible.



To make an appointment at the Family Health Clinic call 210-292-2003 or CAMO at 210-916-9900.

