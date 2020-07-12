Hood modernization efforts helps materiel readiness

FORT HOOD – Everyday, readiness efforts continue to rapidly evolve across the force. In order to maintain future success, individual, unit and equipment readiness must continually be addressed. That’s why, the time is now for units across III Corps, Fort Hood and the Army to increase the velocity and efficiency in which sustainers are able to support the warfighter, and materiel readiness plays a large part of that.



The Army Materiel Command’s Commanding General, Gen. Ed Daly, and Command Sgt. Maj. Alberto Delgado, visited Fort Hood Dec. 2 to see firsthand how materiel readiness and quality of life efforts have modernized.



Supply availability and equipment readiness are the foundations of materiel readiness, and AMC is the Army’s lead materiel integrator in strategies and plans for units’ equipment and sustainment requirements.



“While AMC provides units and Soldiers with the tools of their trade and the ability to deploy, the materiel enterprise must continually look for ways to improve every aspect of how it supports the force,” Daly said. “From replacing worn out components in the field, to divesting obsolete equipment from the Army inventory.”



Ensuring Soldiers have the right equipment, parts and materiel to achieve their mission requirements is a no-fail mission, and Ft. Hood units have been modernizing supply support activity operations and equipment divestiture efforts in support of the warfighter.



The 407th Army Field Support Battalion began operating the new Modernization Displacement and Repair Site Nov. 2, and MDRS chief of supply and services, Capt. Renika J. Pruitt, 407th AFSBn, expressed why the MDRS is crucial for the warfighter.



“It was important to establish the MDRS site due to the difficult divestiture and redistribution processes, dynamic modification table of organization and equipment changes and competing time requirements creating an accumulation of excess equipment that units were unable to overcome without assistance from the sustainment enterprise,” Pruitt said.



Future Army operations will depend on modernized materiel readiness initiatives, and the MDRS will be counted on to help in that process.



“The MDRS fits into materiel and equipment readiness because it unburdens units of their backlog of excess equipment and facilitates equipment displacement in support of the Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model,” Pruitt said.



ReARMM will help optimize the force’s available time by allowing units to build readiness for large-scale combat operations against operation plan requirements while integrating modernization, reducing stress on the force and enabling lethality, and Daly stressed the importance of perfecting the MDRS model before it expands across the force.



“I want to make sure we get ahead of the learning curve for ReARMM,” Daly explained. “The modernization windows that we start to execute in the future based on ReARMM are going to be absolutely critical.”



After a month of operations, the 1st Cavalry Division has already unburdened commanders of approximately 4000 pieces of rolling and non-rolling stock equipment, proving the modernized deliberate divestiture and redistribution operations at the MDRS are working, and that’s the ease of operations Daly was looking for.



“We need to make it as easy on units as possible so they can focus on their modernization efforts so they can strategically and tactically divest of excess equipment as quickly as possible,” Daly said.



Equipment readiness and supply availability go hand-in-hand, and the new Phantom SSA was another modernization effort incorporated here on Oct. 15.



“It was critical that we modernize our SSAs so we can continue to increase velocity and create predictability for our Soldiers,” said Maj. Christopher Zimmer, support operations, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. “The SSA serves as the connection between the warfighter and the logistic enterprise, and directly impacts the warfighter's ability to be ready and prepared for future engagements.”



The Phantom SSA implements available warehouse technologies in order to modernize supply processes, optimize warehouse operations and enable rapid SSA configuration for deployment.



The modernized SSA will leverage robotics and other present day capabilities in order to improve both efficiency and effectiveness, and helps ensure sustainers are better able to care for the Army’s number one priority – it’s people.



“Every bolt, nut and engine passes through the SSA,” Zimmer said. “Each technological or hardware improvement we can make within our SSAs will enable our warfighters to execute training as planned. We have to take care of our Soldiers and give them the modern tools they need so we can enable them to execute the jobs they signed up to do in defense of the nation.”

