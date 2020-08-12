Press Release: Army Reserve to conduct board for colonel and lieutenant colonels selections in June 2021

Headquarters, Department of the Army will conduct the CY22 U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) LTC and COL Command Boards in June of 2021 to fill available command positions with highly capable and motivated leaders.



The CY22 U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) Colonel (COL) Troop Program (TPU) and Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Command Board is scheduled for June 08, 2021, through June 18, 2021, to select Army Reserve COLs and promotable Lieutenant Colonels (LTCs) to command Army Reserve brigades in CY22. The application closing date for the CY22 COL TPU Command Board is April 4, 2021, and is approaching fast.



The CY22 U.S. Army Reserve (USAR) Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Troop Program (TPU) and Active Guard Reserve (AGR) Command Board is scheduled for June 2, 2021, through June 22, 202,1 to select USAR LTCs and promotable Majors (MAJs) to command USAR battalions in CY22. The application closing date for the CY22 LTC Command Board is March 28, 2021.



In order to maximize the pool of candidates for the CY22 Command Boards the Chief of Army Reserve (CAR) made the decision to automatically consider eligible TPU and AGR COLs, promotable LTCs, as well as LTCs in the primary and above the zone for promotion for the COL board and eligible TPU LTCs, promotable MAJs, as well as MAJs in the primary and above the zone for promotion for the LTC board giving them the opportunity to withdraw from consideration (opt-out) if they do not want to be considered.



Eligible AGR, Inactive Ready Reserve (IRR), Individual Mobilization Augmentees (IMA), Army Reserve National Guard, and transitioning Active Component officers may opt-in for TPU command opportunities, but be TPU prior to assuming command if selected. Only AGR officer may apply for AGR command opportunities.



Officers who are interested in a command opportunity must visit the U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Command Preference Designator (CPD) tool to select and rank the units available for command slating. The tool also permits non-AGR applicants to indicate a mileage range which they are willing to travel to take command. The CPD tool is located on the U.S. Army Human Resources Command's (HRC) website at https://preferences.hrc.army.mil/HTDocs/. A Common Access Card (CAC) is required to access the CPD tool.



Eligible non-AGR officers who do not select units, list mileage, or if selected units are already slated, will be considered for TPU commands based on their position on the Order of Merit Lists, needs of the Army Reserve, and reasonable commuting distance from their Home of Record (HOR), if recommended by the board.



Officers who are in the opt-out population who do not want to be considered must visit the CPD tool and select the “not compete” option to officially decline consideration. All other eligible officers must apply (opt-in) in order to be considered.



Officers may decline consideration at any time prior to official slating (matched against a position) without negative consequences. Even if an officer submits their units and/or mileage and later changes his or her mind prior to the application period closing, the officer can still decline consideration without adverse consequences in the CPD tool prior to April 4, 2021, for the CY22 COL Command Board and March 28, 2021, for the CY22 LTC Command Board. However, any declination submitted after an officer is slated for command may be considered with prejudice and could negatively impact the officer’s career, including disqualification from consideration on future Command Boards. Therefore, if an officer is going to decline command, it is best to do it now in the CPD prior to the application closing date.



• Exceptions to “opt-out” populations:



o Non-AGR COLs currently in command with a command tenure end date after December 2022, are not eligible for command on the CY22 COL TPU Command Board.



o Non-AGR LTCs currently in command with a command tenure end date after September 2022, are not eligible for command on the CY22 LTC TPU Command Board.



• A “How-to” Guide for CPD is available on MilSuite at https://www.milsuite.mil/book/docs/DOC-603139.



• Candidates must also certify their “My Board File” via the Human Resource Command’s Self Service Tools (https://www.hrcapps.army.mil/portal).



• The CY22 USAR COL TPU “My Board File” tool will be available April 10, 2021 to June 1, 2021.





• The CY22 USAR LTC TPU “My Board File” tool will be available April 4, 2021 to May 26, 2021.



For more information, please refer to MILPER Messages 20-381 and 20-382 or send an email to the USARC G-1 Command Board Team's inbox at usarmy.usarc.usarc-hq.mbx.ar-g1cmdboards@mail.mil. Officers who encounter difficulties in accessing CPD need to contact MAJ Ryan Blake of the HRC USAR Command Board Team at ryan.t.blake.mil@mail.mil.

