Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Blue Angels Release 2022 Air Show Schedule

    The Blue Angels Release 2022 Air Show Schedule

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray | The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2022 air...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA , FL, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jess Gray 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2022 air show schedule at the virtual International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 08, 2020. 

    During their 76th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2022.

    The 2022 air show schedule announced is:

    March
    12 NAF El Centro, CA
    19-10 NAS New Orleans, LA
    26-27 MacDill AFB, FL
     
    April
    02-03 NAS Kingsville, TX
    09-10 JRB Charleston, SC
    16-17 OFF WEEKEND
    23-24 Vidalia, GA
    30 Vero Beach, FL
     
    May
    01 Vero Beach, FL
    07-08 McGuire AFB, NJ
    14-15 Ellsworth AFB, SD
    21-22 OFF WEEKEND
    25/27 USNA, Annapolis, MD
    28-29 Jones Beach, NY
     
    June
    04-05 Eau Claire, WI
    11-12 Chesterfield, MO
    18-19 Millington, TN
    25-26 OFF WEEKEND

    July
    02-04 Traverse City, MI
    09-10 Pensacola Beach, FL
    16-17 Ypsilanti, MI
    23-24 Milwaukee, WI
    30-31 Dayton, OH
     
    August
    06-07 Seattle, WA
    13-14 MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI
    20-21 McMinnville, OR
    27-28 OFF WEEKEND
     
    September
    03-04 Cleveland, OH
    10-11 Knoxville, TN
    17-18 NAS Oceana, VA
    24-25 MCAS Miramar, CA
     
    October
    01-02 Minden, NV
    08-09 San Francisco, CA
    15-16 OFF WEEKEND
    22-23 NAS Jacksonville, FL
    29-30 Houston, TX
     
    November
    05-06 Peachtree City, GA
    11-12 NAS Pensacola, FL

    The Great Florida Air Show in Melbourne, FL, May 15-16, will be added to the 2021 air show schedule.

    Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.

    The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.

    For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show's official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2021 and 2022 air show schedules, visit http://www.blueangels.navy.mil.

    For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.

    For more photos and video from Navy Blue Angels, visit www.DVIDSHUB.net/NFDS.

    —Blue Angels—

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2020
    Date Posted: 12.08.2020 10:45
    Story ID: 384454
    Location: PENSACOLA , FL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Angels Release 2022 Air Show Schedule, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    USNavy
    BlueAngels
    NFDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT