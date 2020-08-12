The Blue Angels Release 2022 Air Show Schedule

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2022 air show schedule at the virtual International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 08, 2020.



During their 76th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2022.



The 2022 air show schedule announced is:



March

12 NAF El Centro, CA

19-10 NAS New Orleans, LA

26-27 MacDill AFB, FL



April

02-03 NAS Kingsville, TX

09-10 JRB Charleston, SC

16-17 OFF WEEKEND

23-24 Vidalia, GA

30 Vero Beach, FL



May

01 Vero Beach, FL

07-08 McGuire AFB, NJ

14-15 Ellsworth AFB, SD

21-22 OFF WEEKEND

25/27 USNA, Annapolis, MD

28-29 Jones Beach, NY



June

04-05 Eau Claire, WI

11-12 Chesterfield, MO

18-19 Millington, TN

25-26 OFF WEEKEND



July

02-04 Traverse City, MI

09-10 Pensacola Beach, FL

16-17 Ypsilanti, MI

23-24 Milwaukee, WI

30-31 Dayton, OH



August

06-07 Seattle, WA

13-14 MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI

20-21 McMinnville, OR

27-28 OFF WEEKEND



September

03-04 Cleveland, OH

10-11 Knoxville, TN

17-18 NAS Oceana, VA

24-25 MCAS Miramar, CA



October

01-02 Minden, NV

08-09 San Francisco, CA

15-16 OFF WEEKEND

22-23 NAS Jacksonville, FL

29-30 Houston, TX



November

05-06 Peachtree City, GA

11-12 NAS Pensacola, FL



The Great Florida Air Show in Melbourne, FL, May 15-16, will be added to the 2021 air show schedule.



Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.



The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.



