The Blue Angels Release 2022 Air Show Schedule

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, released their 2022 air show schedule at the virtual International Council of Air Shows convention, Dec. 08, 2020.
During their 76th air show season, the Blue Angels are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 32 locations in 2022.
The 2022 air show schedule announced is:
March
12 NAF El Centro, CA
19-10 NAS New Orleans, LA
26-27 MacDill AFB, FL
April
02-03 NAS Kingsville, TX
09-10 JRB Charleston, SC
16-17 OFF WEEKEND
23-24 Vidalia, GA
30 Vero Beach, FL
May
01 Vero Beach, FL
07-08 McGuire AFB, NJ
14-15 Ellsworth AFB, SD
21-22 OFF WEEKEND
25/27 USNA, Annapolis, MD
28-29 Jones Beach, NY
June
04-05 Eau Claire, WI
11-12 Chesterfield, MO
18-19 Millington, TN
25-26 OFF WEEKEND
July
02-04 Traverse City, MI
09-10 Pensacola Beach, FL
16-17 Ypsilanti, MI
23-24 Milwaukee, WI
30-31 Dayton, OH
August
06-07 Seattle, WA
13-14 MCAS Kaneohe Bay, HI
20-21 McMinnville, OR
27-28 OFF WEEKEND
September
03-04 Cleveland, OH
10-11 Knoxville, TN
17-18 NAS Oceana, VA
24-25 MCAS Miramar, CA
October
01-02 Minden, NV
08-09 San Francisco, CA
15-16 OFF WEEKEND
22-23 NAS Jacksonville, FL
29-30 Houston, TX
November
05-06 Peachtree City, GA
11-12 NAS Pensacola, FL
The Great Florida Air Show in Melbourne, FL, May 15-16, will be added to the 2021 air show schedule.
Demonstration sites are selected in support of Department of Defense objectives and in the interest of the armed services, with safety as the primary consideration. Performances greatly assist in recruiting and retention goals for the military services, enhance esprit de corps among uniformed men and women, and demonstrate the professional skills and capabilities of the naval services to the American public and U.S. allies.
The mission of the Blue Angels is to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps by inspiring a culture of excellence and service to country through flight demonstrations and community outreach. Since 1946, the Blue Angels have performed for more than 500 million fans.
For information about individual air shows, please go to each air show's official website. For more information about the Blue Angels, including the 2021 and 2022 air show schedules, visit http://www.blueangels.navy.mil.
For more information, visit www.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/usnavy, or www.twitter.com/usnavy.
For more photos and video from Navy Blue Angels, visit www.DVIDSHUB.net/NFDS.
