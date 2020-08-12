U.S. Marine Corps debuts Quick Reaction Force to compete in the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl against other services

Photo By Capt. Michael Maggitti | The U.S. Marine Corps debuts its first Quick Reaction Force (QRF) in esports to...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Michael Maggitti | The U.S. Marine Corps debuts its first Quick Reaction Force (QRF) in esports to compete in the Call of Duty Endowment (C.O.D.E.) Bowl against the other military branches’ esports teams on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Following the C.O.D.E. Bowl, the QRF will be demobilized as the Marine Corps does not maintain an official esports team. As needed, future QRFs will be stood up in a similar fashion to support competitive tournaments across various game genres. see less | View Image Page

For the first time in the service’s 245 year history, the U.S. Marine Corps will compete on the esports grand stage against the other military branches’ esports teams.



On Friday, December 11, the Marines will participate in Call of Duty Endowment’s second annual C.O.D.E. Bowl alongside the United States Navy, Army, Air Force, Space Force and their United Kingdom allies - the Royal Navy, Army, and Air Force –making this the first trans-Atlantic military esports competition to feature all of these branches.



While gaming is not new to America’s expeditionary fighting force, this event marks the debut of the Marine Corps’ first Quick Reaction Force in esports. Similar to its real world counterpart, this QRF was rapidly stood up in response to a developing situation that requires speed, decisiveness and force. In this instance, Marine Corps Recruiting Command recently held an internal gaming competition to coincide with a national delayed entry pool tournament which brought together the young men and women preparing to ship to Marine Corps Recruit Depots on each coast.



More than 70 Marines answered the call to fight for the opportunity to represent the Corps and make history in the upcoming C.O.D.E. Bowl, but only six were chosen based on overall competitive performance. Four Marines serve as the main effort and will compete this Friday while two Marines serve in reserve as the supporting element. All Marines are assigned to Marine Corps Recruiting Command but their military occupational specialties range from administration and marketing communications to recruiting. Their participation is on a volunteer basis, founded in a shared passion for gaming, and in addition to their regular responsibilities as active duty Marines within their respective MOS.



Main Effort Marines:

SSgt Anthony Benson

SSgt Bradly Pittenger

Sgt Gerardo Infante

Sgt Brian Kunst



Supporting Element Marines:

SSgt James McNeil

Sgt Nicholas Lubchenko



Following the C.O.D.E. Bowl, the QRF will be demobilized as the Marine Corps does not maintain an official esports team. As needed, future QRFs will be stood up in a similar fashion to support competitive tournaments across various game genres.



The C.O.D.E. Bowl kicks off at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Friday, December 11 and the competition can be viewed at either www.twitch.tv/callofduty or www.youtube.com/callofduty. Both streams are owned, operated and moderated by Activision.



For more information about Marine Corps esports activations, please visit www.dvidshub.net/feature/marinesports.



For more information about the Call of Duty Endowment, please visit www.callofdutyendowment.org.