Great Lakes Gold Star program, NEX team up for Holiday Memorial Tree event

Photo By John Sheppard | 201207-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 7, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station...... read more read more Photo By John Sheppard | 201207-N-CC785-0001 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 7, 2020) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, places an ornament on the Holiday Memorial Tree at the Great Lakes Navy Exchange while Chris Ponchak, NEX general manager (left), and Julie Boesel, Navy Gold Star coordinator (right), look on. Each ornament has a photo of a deceased service member on it memorializing those who lost their lives while on active duty. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released) see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES, Ill. -Julie Boesel, Navy Gold Star coordinator, coordinated with Chris Ponchak, Great Lakes Navy Exchange general manager, to recognize Navy Gold Star families in the Midwest with a Holiday Memorial Tree in the front entrance of the Navy Exchange in Burkey Mall on Dec. 7.



Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, and Boesel spoke at a short ceremony on Monday during which Sailors decorated the tree with photos memorializing Sailors who died on active duty.



“The holidays are such a wonderful time for everyone, but for those families that have lost someone it’s not such a great time because all the memories are there of the past holidays that they have had,” said Boesel.



“The military and the services are here for you guys 100 percent,” said Leung. “We will do the best that we can every day to make sure that we remember those who have moved on.”



“In talking to all these families… they talk about their feelings about their loved one not being here,” said Boesel. “Each and every day they remember them and have not forgotten them. It’s really difficult for them.”



“Due to everything going on with COVID and the uncertainty of locations on base being open for the event, the NEX volunteered to support,” said Ponchak. “This was our first time participating with Kerri (George, Great Lakes Fleet & Family Support Center) and her team on this event. We plan on doing it at Burkey next year. We also plan on working with Kerri’s team again in May when it’s Gold Star Family Month. We think it’s a very important program that deserves the proper attention.”



Boesel works with approximately 600 Gold Star family members, including the family of Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jose Barrera, whose surviving family members attended the ceremony. This year marks the third year that Great Lakes has participated in the Holiday Memorial Tree program.



“I’ve made a promise to these families that we will not forget them,” said Boesel.



The NEX’s Theresa Hagan, Elaine Kueking and Kirsten Acuna created the visual set-up for the event.



After the remarks, approximately a dozen Sailors from Great Lakes area commands decorated the tree to honor their shipmates who had passed on.



The Navy Gold Star program was established to help provide continuing support for surviving family members of fallen service members. The program honors Gold Star Families throughout the year by hosting events that pay tribute to their lost loved ones, providing resources and opportunities to connect with one another and to their greater Navy family.



For more about the program, go to https://www.navygoldstar.com/.