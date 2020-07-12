NMCSD Remembers Pearl Harbor Attack

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Harley Sarmiento | 201207-N-NH199-1095 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 7, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nathan...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Harley Sarmiento | 201207-N-NH199-1095 SAN DIEGO (Dec. 7, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nathan Tegel, a Sailor assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD), rings a bell in remembrance of the attacks on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7. NMCSD Sailors honored those who gave the ultimate sacrifice during the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Harley K. Sarmiento) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) Sailors honored those who fought and gave the ultimate sacrifice at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7.

The ceremony featured a flag detail and color guard, a reading of attack events by NMCSD’s chief petty officer selects and a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives 79 years ago.

“I have a grandfather who served with the United States Marine Corps in World War II, so this event is very important to me,” said Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class Justin Villarino, the event’s coordinator. “On my last ship, we ran drills preparing for attacks, like what happened in Pearl Harbor. We learned how to save our ship. I can’t begin to imagine how hard those Sailors fought that day.”

To begin the ceremony, NMCSD’s color guard rose the flag to half-mast. Then, opening remarks were given by NMCSD’s Directorate for Administration Sailor 360 members.

Following colors and opening remarks, NMCSD’s chief selects recounted events of that day in detail, ending with the total death toll. The attack on Pearl Harbor cost the lives of 2,335 service members, of which 2,008 were Sailors. One hundred sixty-four aircraft were destroyed, and 12 ships were either sunk or breached during the attack.

“It is an honor as a chief select to be a part of this remembrance [ceremony],” said Chief Hospital Corpsman (select) Claude R. Agorrilla. “[The remembrance ceremony] wasn’t about any of us. It was all about those who gave the ultimate sacrifice that day.”

NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere.

Visit navy.mil or facebook.com/NMCSD for more information.