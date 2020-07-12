State agencies partner to ship critical supplies in pandemic response

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana National Guardsmen, along with members of the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation and Indiana State Department of Health, emulated the minuteman credo of old and were ready at a moment's notice in response to the coronavirus pandemic in March.



The Hoosier Guardsmen and their state agency partners rushed to fill the void to sort and deliver medical supplies and personal protective equipment throughout the state and to hospitals with the most urgent needs.



"They're all a dedicated group of individuals," said Chief Warrant Officer 3 Moriah L. Nunley, an Indiana National Guard supply systems analyst. "We feel blessed and honored to work with our fellow agencies to help the state."



The equipment that the four-agency task force has distributed includes gowns, face shields, respirators, masks and gloves. Since March to Dec. 1 the team distributed more than 1 million gowns, 1.2 million face shields, 4 million respirators, 5.5 million masks and 6.3 million gloves.



"The Indiana State Police was a proud partner this past spring with the Indiana National Guard, Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Department of Transportation in helping to deliver the necessary supplies to our medical front-line workers throughout the state," said Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter in a statement. "We were honored to have been part of this incredible team whose mission was, and still is to help all Hoosiers during this most unusual time."



Nunley echoed that sentiment of partnership and teamwork. The Guard continues to receive vital personal protective equipment and coordinates its distribution daily.



"We all worked really well as a team, and we all had a real passion for getting all the PPE out," said Nunley. "They had a sense of pride and a sense of urgency."



The interagency camaraderie ensured Hoosiers are well prepared to battle the pandemic, and that the Guardsmen, state police officers, transportation and health officials are ready and continue to serve the communities throughout the state.

