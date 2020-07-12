NBSD Opens COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing

SAN DIEGO – Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) opened an active duty-only drive-thru coronavirus (COVID-19) testing line Dec. 7.

Similar drive-thru testing sites at other regional Navy and Marine Corps are expected to be operational to augment testing on board Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD).

“We did a test run, or soft opening, last Friday to fine-tune our process,” said Hospitalman Thomas Martin, a Sailor assigned to NBSD’s Branch Health Clinic. “We’ve seen roughly ten patients so far, but we’re expecting 20 to 30 per day once more active duty service members get instructed to come here.”

The Sailors assigned to NBSD’s drive-thru testing site felt prepared to be on the front lines.

“Training is always ongoing, but I feel prepared and protected enough to carry out this mission,” said Hospitalman Cameron Champlain. “We wear our disposable isolation gowns, face shields, N95 masks and gloves. We’re helping out, making sure people don’t spread COVID-19.”

Job satisfaction remains high with the hospital corpsmen tasked with manning the new testing site.

“I feel great knowing that my Sailors are doing what they’re trained to do and taking all proper precautions while doing it,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kevin Carranza. “They’re going to get it done, and I feel great knowing that we are all protected and taking care of ourselves. We’re taking every necessary precaution to carry out this mission.”

It feels good knowing that we’re supporting the fleet, fighting this pandemic together, said Martin. We only want everyone to be safe and remain mission ready.

NBSD’s drive-thru COVID-19 site offers anterior nasal swabs, which take approximately three to five days to get results back from an off-site laboratory. The nasal pharyngeal swab offered at NMCSD is tested at the hospital and usually takes one to three days for results.

