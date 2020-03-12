Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Receives France’s Highest Award

    PEARL HARBOR, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Rodriguez 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    French Submarine Forces commander Vice Adm. Jean-Philippe Chaineau awarded the commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet Adm. John Aquilino the Legion d'Honneur Award at the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Dec. 3.

    The Legion d'Honneur Award is France's highest award and translates to "Legion of Honor."

    "Thank you for the tremendous honor of receiving the National Order of the Legion of Honor at the Arizona Memorial," said Aquilino. "France and United States’ strategic partnership goes back to the very establishment of our nation and I greatly appreciate our continued cooperation throughout the Indo-Pacific. I’m deeply humbled to receive this award."

    Adm. Aquilino received the award for improving interoperability and cooperation between the French and U.S. navies, supporting the navy liaison officer exchange program, and the establishing of protected communication networks between the authorities of the two navies.

    While the Legion of Honor is usually only awarded to French citizens, foreign nationals who served France or the ideals the country upholds may also receive this honor.

