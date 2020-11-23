41st, 61st AS cares for families through Secret Spouse Program

Hosted by the 41st and 61st Airlift Squadrons, the Secret Spouse Program is taking care of spouses and families of deployed Airmen.



“This program is more than receiving gifts,” said Adriane Miller, spouse of Lt. Col. Andrew Miller, 61st AS commander. “The goal of this program is to make sure people whose spouses are gone protecting this country know they have a support network who is thinking about them and can relate to what they’re going through.”



Military service demands exceptional resiliency from people and families. The secret spouse program is an effort initiated by Key Spouses to support one another during challenging times. Spouses interested in joining the program are required to fill out an online form, then they are assigned a secret spouse who will support them through the duration of their loved one’s deployment, even offering small tokens of appreciation.



"It’s magical to think someone did lovely and kind things to brighten a family member’s day,” said Elizabeth Gershon, spouse of Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Gershon, 41st AS chief enlisted manager. “And if you never know who it is, it remains about the love and support and not about getting any sort of thank you."



The secret spouses make every effort to turn around someone’s day when they are faced with challenges.



“Sometimes the gifts come on the perfect day when you really need them,” said Shelby Esses, spouse of Lt. Col. Jonathan Esses, 41st AS pilot. “If we see or hear about someone having a bad day, we try to reach out to Adriane and have her contact the secret spouse to send them a small gift so they know someone is thinking of them and they are not alone.”



Through combining the airlift squadrons, the spouses have discovered the Secret Spouse Program fosters a strong base community that’s responsive to the needs of Airmen and their families.



“These gifts are not about being of high monetary value,” Miller said. “Our goal is to be there for each other. It’s important that both the deployed Airmen and their family members are taken care, so we are doing just that and supporting each other.”

