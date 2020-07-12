Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans Toy and Book Relief Mission

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix | 201207-N-YO638-1048 PENSACOLA, FL (Dec. 7, 2020) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix | 201207-N-YO638-1048 PENSACOLA, FL (Dec. 7, 2020) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team will support the Marine Toys for Tots program in collaboration with Hasbro, INC. and product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, by delivering toys and books to families impacted by the pandemic and multiple destructive weather events December 8th, 2020. Upon the Blue Angels’ arrival to Lake Charles Regional Airport, pilots and organizational representatives will be available for one-on-one interviews which can be scheduled through the primary RSVP contact listed in the below. For organization-specific questions, please reach out to the identified public affairs points of contact. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cody Hendrix) see less | View Image Page

NAS Pensacola, Fla. - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team will support the Marine Toys for Tots program in collaboration with Hasbro, INC. and product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, by delivering toys and books to families impacted by the pandemic and multiple destructive weather events.



Upon the Blue Angels’ arrival to Lake Charles Regional Airport, pilots and organizational representatives will be available for one-on-one interviews which can be scheduled through the primary RSVP contact listed in the below. For organization-specific questions, please reach out to the identified public affairs points of contact.



WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 08

8:00 a.m. Departure from Naval Air Station, Pensacola

9:00 a.m. Arrival to Lake Charles Regional Airport

9:15 a.m. Santa off loads toys from C-130

10:00 a.m. Leadership interviews and photo opportunities

11:00 a.m. Departure from Lake Charles Regional Airport



WHERE: Lake Charles Regional Airport

500 Airport Blvd.

Lake Charles, LA 70607



MEET: Blue Angels - Capt. Rick Rose, Lead C-130 Pilot



Toys for Tots -David Cooper, VP, Operations; Todd Suire, TFT Coordinator, Sulpher, LA



Hasbro - Kevin Colman, Director, Global Philanthropy and Social Impact



Good360 - Richard Barney, Chief Operating Officer



INFO: Blue Angels - Chelsea Dietlin, Public Affairs Officer (917) 587-6863; Chelsea.Dietlin@navy.mil; https://www.blueangels.navy.mil; www.dvidshub.net/nfds



Toys for Tots - Ted Silvester, Marketing VP (703) 649-2021; Ted.Silvester@toysfortots.org; www.toysfortots.org



Hasbro - Erin C. Pensa, Director Global Communications; Work: (401) 727-5385, Mobile: (401) 440-7627 Erin.Pensa@hasbro.com https://corporate.hasbro.com/en-us



Good360 - Melissa Skabich, PCE Communications; (973)760-9926; mskabich@pcecommunications.com; https://good360.org/



RSVP: All media must RSVP to Kaitlin FitzGerald at Kaitlin@good360.org to enter the Lake Charles Regional Airport and must wear visible press credentials and face coverings. Please identify if you plan to cover arrival, departure, on-site events and / or would like to request an interview upon RSVP.



# # #