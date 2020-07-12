Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans Toy and Book Relief Mission

NAS Pensacola, Fla. - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team will support the Marine Toys for Tots program in collaboration with Hasbro, INC. and product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, by delivering toys and books to families impacted by the pandemic and multiple destructive weather events.
Upon the Blue Angels’ arrival to Lake Charles Regional Airport, pilots and organizational representatives will be available for one-on-one interviews which can be scheduled through the primary RSVP contact listed in the below. For organization-specific questions, please reach out to the identified public affairs points of contact.
WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 08
8:00 a.m. Departure from Naval Air Station, Pensacola
9:00 a.m. Arrival to Lake Charles Regional Airport
9:15 a.m. Santa off loads toys from C-130
10:00 a.m. Leadership interviews and photo opportunities
11:00 a.m. Departure from Lake Charles Regional Airport
WHERE: Lake Charles Regional Airport
500 Airport Blvd.
Lake Charles, LA 70607
MEET: Blue Angels - Capt. Rick Rose, Lead C-130 Pilot
Toys for Tots -David Cooper, VP, Operations; Todd Suire, TFT Coordinator, Sulpher, LA
Hasbro - Kevin Colman, Director, Global Philanthropy and Social Impact
Good360 - Richard Barney, Chief Operating Officer
INFO: Blue Angels - Chelsea Dietlin, Public Affairs Officer (917) 587-6863; Chelsea.Dietlin@navy.mil; https://www.blueangels.navy.mil; www.dvidshub.net/nfds
Toys for Tots - Ted Silvester, Marketing VP (703) 649-2021; Ted.Silvester@toysfortots.org; www.toysfortots.org
Hasbro - Erin C. Pensa, Director Global Communications; Work: (401) 727-5385, Mobile: (401) 440-7627 Erin.Pensa@hasbro.com https://corporate.hasbro.com/en-us
Good360 - Melissa Skabich, PCE Communications; (973)760-9926; mskabich@pcecommunications.com; https://good360.org/
RSVP: All media must RSVP to Kaitlin FitzGerald at Kaitlin@good360.org to enter the Lake Charles Regional Airport and must wear visible press credentials and face coverings. Please identify if you plan to cover arrival, departure, on-site events and / or would like to request an interview upon RSVP.
# # #
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 15:18
|Story ID:
|384410
|Location:
|US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans Toy and Book Relief Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT