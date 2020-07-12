Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans Toy and Book Relief Mission

    Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans Toy and Book Relief Mission

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Hendrix | 201207-N-YO638-1048 PENSACOLA, FL (Dec. 7, 2020) The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Courtesy Story

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    NAS Pensacola, Fla. - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team will support the Marine Toys for Tots program in collaboration with Hasbro, INC. and product philanthropy nonprofit organization Good360, by delivering toys and books to families impacted by the pandemic and multiple destructive weather events.

    Upon the Blue Angels’ arrival to Lake Charles Regional Airport, pilots and organizational representatives will be available for one-on-one interviews which can be scheduled through the primary RSVP contact listed in the below. For organization-specific questions, please reach out to the identified public affairs points of contact.

    WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 08
    8:00 a.m. Departure from Naval Air Station, Pensacola
    9:00 a.m. Arrival to Lake Charles Regional Airport
    9:15 a.m. Santa off loads toys from C-130
    10:00 a.m. Leadership interviews and photo opportunities
    11:00 a.m. Departure from Lake Charles Regional Airport

    WHERE: Lake Charles Regional Airport
    500 Airport Blvd.
    Lake Charles, LA 70607

    MEET: Blue Angels - Capt. Rick Rose, Lead C-130 Pilot

    Toys for Tots -David Cooper, VP, Operations; Todd Suire, TFT Coordinator, Sulpher, LA

    Hasbro - Kevin Colman, Director, Global Philanthropy and Social Impact

    Good360 - Richard Barney, Chief Operating Officer

    INFO: Blue Angels - Chelsea Dietlin, Public Affairs Officer (917) 587-6863; Chelsea.Dietlin@navy.mil; https://www.blueangels.navy.mil; www.dvidshub.net/nfds

    Toys for Tots - Ted Silvester, Marketing VP (703) 649-2021; Ted.Silvester@toysfortots.org; www.toysfortots.org

    Hasbro - Erin C. Pensa, Director Global Communications; Work: (401) 727-5385, Mobile: (401) 440-7627 Erin.Pensa@hasbro.com https://corporate.hasbro.com/en-us

    Good360 - Melissa Skabich, PCE Communications; (973)760-9926; mskabich@pcecommunications.com; https://good360.org/

    RSVP: All media must RSVP to Kaitlin FitzGerald at Kaitlin@good360.org to enter the Lake Charles Regional Airport and must wear visible press credentials and face coverings. Please identify if you plan to cover arrival, departure, on-site events and / or would like to request an interview upon RSVP.

    # # #

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 15:18
    Story ID: 384410
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blue Angels to Support Toys for Tots Foundation in Lake Charles, New Orleans Toy and Book Relief Mission, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Navy
    Marines
    Blue Angels
    NFDS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT