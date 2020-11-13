Grissom’s Holiday Door Decorating Contest Begins

It is that time of year for Team Grissom to get in the holiday spirit. The Airman & Family Readiness Center, or AFRC, is hosting its second holiday door decorating contest with this year’s theme on Winter Holiday.



“Last year was the first year that we introduced the door decorating contest to Grissom,” said Stacey Pennington, 434th Force Support Squadron AFRC family program manager. “It was a pretty big success and a lot of people had a lot of fun with it. There were some pretty elaborate doors where it wasn’t just the door but they decorated the area around the door.”



Last year the winners were Senior Master Sgt. Catherine Devine, 434th military personnel superintendent, for her misfit toy decoration with the runner up being Delores Bridgeswalker in civilian personnel for her reindeer door decoration and Maj. Joseph Ahlers, 434th staff judge advocate, taking third place for his take on Dr. Suess’ Grinch.



Pennington encouraged teams to come together to decorate their doors.



“I was hoping people looked at this challenge as a way to improve comradery within the workplace,” said Pennington. “I would imagine a door may take the efforts of an entire office, not just a single person.”



Pennington said she sees this as an opportunity to boost morale and holiday spirit across the base.



“Let your imagination go wild,” said Pennington. “There is no harm with a little friendly competition amongst squadrons or offices”.



Pennington would like everyone to know that supplies such as colored paper, tape and scissors are available at the AFRC if needed.



Judging by members from the Key Spouse program is scheduled for December 6th. The winner will be announced the same day and will receive their prizes and Pennington encourages offices to begin decorating now.



For More Information check out the 434th FSS Igniter and check out the flyer.



