NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), along with U.S. service members throughout the United States, were able to virtually participate in the WWE annual event, Tribute to the Troops, which aired December 6, 2020.



Selected personnel from Marine Corps Air Station New River, U.S. Army base Fort Hood, Naval Air Station Fallon, Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake and John C. Stennis were virtual participants for WWE’s 18th iteration in the nationally-televised event honoring U.S. service members serving the country worldwide.



This event was the first time WWE hosted its annual Tribute to the Troops entirely through virtual capabilities. Leading up to the show, a select number of John C. Stennis Sailors and other service members were fortunate enough to have a video conference with WWE superstar AJ Styles.



“My grandfather was in the Navy, my dad was a Marine, my uncle was in the Army, and my other brother is in the Marines,” said Styles. “I’ve got a long list of family members that were in the military and it makes me proud to say that. I understand what it’s like to be from a military family and how much you sacrifice.”



Due to the pandemic, Styles shared his understanding of challenges the world is facing together and the importance of being able to lean on each other for support.



“It’s not the same, all the energy that we perform with comes from the crowd, and when you train your body to a certain level, from running four shows a week and drop to just one, thing’s hurt a lot more,” said Styles. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do if it wasn’t for [service members]. So, I appreciate what you all do, and, sincerely, thank you.”



The event was made possible through coordination with Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR), Navy Entertainment, and each command’s MWR representative.



“I believe it is extremely important for morale to have events like WWE Smackdown and a meet and greet with AJ Styles, “said Taylor Thomas, the John C. Stennis Fun Boss. “It allows Sailors to relax and decompress from the stresses of work.”



Viewers in attendance had the opportunity to participate in the show along with the superstars through cheering and chanting, booing and hissing, and shared salutes between the fans and performers.



“It was a dream come true to be able to attend a wrestling event,” said Yeoman 2nd Class Salomon Herrera, from El Cajon, California. “It was such a unique feeling seeing myself on television in front of millions of viewers watching. I didn’t realize how honored I would feel being a guest of the WWE.”



The event allowed for life long fans to experience an action-packed show, while also reminiscing on growing up watching some of their favorite stars.



“As a kid I was always glued to the TV every Monday and Friday hoping to see some of my favorite stars compete on WWE,” said Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Crayton Agnew, from Starr, South Carolina. “It was a surreal experience being able to talk one on one with AJ Styles and participate in the event. I appreciate

this opportunity.”



