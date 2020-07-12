Training Support Center Great Lakes CSADD Holds Karaoke Event

Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2020) Students aboard the USS England barracks at...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2020) Students aboard the USS England barracks at Training Support Center Great Lakes participate in a karaoke event organized by Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) December 7. Each Saturday CSADD holds the event in a different barracks. (U.S. Navy photo by DC3 Jeremiah Jefferson/Released) see less | View Image Page

Great Lakes (December 5, 2020)— Training Support Center’s (TSC) Great Lakes Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) Sailors hosted a karaoke night in the USS Essex barracks December 5.



Held in the barracks lounge, Sailors lined up to show off their vocal talent during the liberty event.



“We are always looking for ways to break up the monotony and give students a chance to have fun during liberty,” said Electronics Technician Seaman Apprentice Kerry Howard, president of CSADD Great Lakes Chapter. "We felt the competitiveness, through singing, would be a great way to have fun while still observing COVID 19 mitigation efforts."



The CSADD team organizes thought provoking discussions, produce visual messages, and promote community involvement while hosting numerous recreational events. They play an active role in the command helping with morale, coupled with providing outstanding alternatives to destructive behavior.



“The Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions Great Lakes does a wonderful job organizing these types of events,” said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “CSADD plays an active role in the command ensuring the morale of the students remain high, coupled with providing outstanding alternatives to destructive behavior. I am very proud of the work our CSADD Sailors continue to do every day.”