Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Training Support Center Great Lakes CSADD Holds Karaoke Event

    Training Support Center Great Lakes CSADD Holds Karaoke Event

    Courtesy Photo | GREAT LAKES, Ill. (November 18, 2020) Students aboard the USS England barracks at...... read more read more

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Story by Brian Walsh 

    Training Support Center Great Lakes

    Great Lakes (December 5, 2020)— Training Support Center’s (TSC) Great Lakes Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) Sailors hosted a karaoke night in the USS Essex barracks December 5.

    Held in the barracks lounge, Sailors lined up to show off their vocal talent during the liberty event.

    “We are always looking for ways to break up the monotony and give students a chance to have fun during liberty,” said Electronics Technician Seaman Apprentice Kerry Howard, president of CSADD Great Lakes Chapter. "We felt the competitiveness, through singing, would be a great way to have fun while still observing COVID 19 mitigation efforts."

    The CSADD team organizes thought provoking discussions, produce visual messages, and promote community involvement while hosting numerous recreational events. They play an active role in the command helping with morale, coupled with providing outstanding alternatives to destructive behavior.

    “The Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions Great Lakes does a wonderful job organizing these types of events,” said TSC Commanding Officer Capt. Pat Sutton. “CSADD plays an active role in the command ensuring the morale of the students remain high, coupled with providing outstanding alternatives to destructive behavior. I am very proud of the work our CSADD Sailors continue to do every day.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 12:44
    Story ID: 384385
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Support Center Great Lakes CSADD Holds Karaoke Event, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Liberty
    Training Support Center Great Lakes
    Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions
    TSC Great Lakes
    CSADD
    Karaoke Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT