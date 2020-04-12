Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377th MDG provides drive-thru flu shots to more than 230 Team Kirtland members

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers | U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Ralph Padilla, 150th Medical Group medical technician, New...... read more read more

    ALBUQUERQUE , NM, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Ireland Summers 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    A flu immunization drive-thru was held on Kirtland Air Force Base, Dec. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for Tricare beneficiaries. This was the second flu immunization drive-thru conducted by the 377th Medical Group, with the first one enabling the team to vaccinate more than 500 people in one day.

    The drive-thru allowed the 377th Medical Group to vaccinate more patients and ease the strain on the clinic while practicing safety measures to mitigate COVID-19.

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Mircho M. Plaza, 377th Medical Group allergy and immunology technician, spoke about the vaccination.

    “The flu shot is given to help protect people from the virus,” said Plaza. “The virus circulates this time of year and can affect people in different ways, from minor but manageable symptoms to being hospitalized. The reason we give the shot is to reduce the likelihood of that.”

    Plaza said that due to hospitals being full with COVID patients, receiving the vaccine also alleviates stress on the hospitals.

    “The flu is an unnecessary and preventable infection,” said 1st Lt. Natalie Wood, 150th Medical Group registered nurse, New Mexico Air National Guard. “It’s important for everyone to get vaccinated.”

    A third drive-thru is planned for the upcoming week with details to be announced. For more information, contact the 377th MDG Immunization Clinic at 505-846-3101.

