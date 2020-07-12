CNRMA visits Great Lakes, thanks Sailors and civilians for support to Fleet

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (Dec. 4, 2020) – Rear Adm. Charles Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, visited Naval Station Great Lakes Dec. 3 and 4, 2020.

Rock toured various parts of the base, speaking with civilians and Sailors alike from NSGL, Naval Service Training Command and Training Support Center Great Lakes.

”We are grateful that Admiral Rock took the time to visit us here at Great Lakes,” said Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL commanding officer. “Our mission is to support the Fleet with trained and ready Sailors, and we greatly appreciate his support of that mission.”

Rock spoke with leadership from throughout the installation as well as staff from Morale, Welfare, and Recreation; the firehouse; security personnel; and TSC students.

“Being here and seeing the resources and seeing what’s going on can give a better perspective of what’s going on,” said Jerrick Fabro, the fitness manager for Great Lakes Morale, Welfare, and Recreation. “We’ve had a lot of support and resources to help build our programs.”

“From my perspective, you’re doing a remarkable job,” said Rock in a meeting with base leadership, department heads, and senior advisors. “I came to say ’thank you.’ What you do matters in a huge way.”

Rock primarily discussed the level of mission support NSGL has provided to tenant commands during the COVID-19 pandemic, including supporting Recruit Training Command and Training Support Center Great Lakes with logistics, security and socially distanced recreation. RTC is the only boot camp for the U.S. Navy, supplying the Fleet with over 40,000 Sailors in fiscal year 2020.

CNRMA is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 14 installations, including NSGL, and 50 Naval Operational Support Centers (NOSCs).

Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on over 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

