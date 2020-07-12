435th LOC keeps cargo moving

Service Airmen within the 435th Air Expeditionary Wing take their jobs seriously to sustain troops in austere locations in Africa where local food sources are scarce and the 435th Logistics Operations Cell ensure they get the job done.



“The logistics cell is the focal point for all things logistics from cargo and supply, to vehicles, rations, transportation, deployment and redeployment,” said Master Sgt. Jonathan Martinez, 435th AEW LOC transportation officer.



Typically to get food to the deployed members, the 435th AEW services team calculates all necessary rations and then hands the request off to the LOC who coordinates the movement.



“My team is essentially the life line for the three downrange units who operate in austere locations,” said Master Sgt. Renecia Lopez, 435th AEW services superintendent.



The coordination is one part of the cargo movement led by Martinez. A three-man team also completes required hazardous material certifications for dry-ice and validates the cargo inspection for air worthiness. The dry-ice is essential in ensuring that food stays fresh while in transit to its final destination to Nigerien Air Base 201, Agadez, Niger.



“No matter how difficult the task may seem, a group of professionals coming together can accomplish any mission,” said Tech. Sgt. Louis Manor, 435th AEW LOC cargo movement specialist.



The recent delivery of approximately 20,000 pounds of food Nigerien AB 201 ensured that over 500 joint force personnel at the U.S. Africa Command theater location got their day-to-day meals.



“Seeing the impact that we have on daily operations really inspires and motivates me to do more,” said Senior Airman Johnathon Clark, 435th AEW cargo movement specialist.



The 435th AEW’s ethos is to take care of troops, and projecting air power downrange which is enabled by the LOC who deliver supplies vital to keep the Airmen running at peak performance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.07.2020 Date Posted: 12.07.2020 10:02 Story ID: 384344 Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 435th LOC keeps cargo moving, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.