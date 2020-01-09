Several Combat Air Crews (CAC) from VP-5 took part in the exercise that was conducted over a four-day period off the coast of Florida. Using a variety of tactics the air crews were able to increase their knowledge and understanding of ASW prosecution.



After her participation in the exercise, “Mad Fox” Naval Flight Officer Lt. Madi Dulisse stated, “It’s another exercise in the books for VP-5. I think it has provided a great opportunity for us to show our ASW dominance on our way out the door to deployment.” Lt. Dulisse flew one of the first flights of the exercise with CAC-3.



Staying proficient in the ASW mission set as a result of participating in exercises such as the CRE is one of the many ways the Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft asset remains fully trained and deployable worldwide.



The Mad Foxes, stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, are currently taking part in a year-long Fleet Readiness Training Program (FRTP) in preparation for their next deployment.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2020 Date Posted: 12.06.2020 22:54 Story ID: 384328 Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-5 Mad Foxes Participate in Maryland Command Readiness Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.