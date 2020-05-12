114th Fighter Wing Airman awarded 2020 National Guard Association of the United States Valley Forge Cross for Heroism

It is a common sight to see vehicles on the side of the road during the winter in South Dakota. They may have hit some ice or a snowdrift and slid into the ditch, but can usually get back onto the road without too much trouble and maybe some help. Unfortunately, more serious accidents can occur.



On Dec. 5, 2020 U.S. Air National Guard Master Sgt. Matt Smith, 114th Maintenance Group munitions quality assurance specialist, was presented with the 2020 National Guard Association of the United States Valley Forge Cross for Heroism at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota for selflessly assisting with a rolled vehicle.



Late December of 2019, Smith had come across a pickup in the ditch while traveling home at night. At first, he didn’t notice anything significant about the vehicle, however, one of his sons saw that the pickup had rolled and was on its top.



“As soon as my son said it was on its top, I thought I better go back,” Smith said.



Smith stopped and went to the pickup and immediately called 911 when he found there was a woman trapped inside. The woman had been pinned under the steering wheel and the cab doors and windows had been mostly crushed.



“There was this tiny little hole that I could talk to her through,” Smith explained.



The woman inside was conscious, and was able to speak with him. Smith continued speaking with her in an effort to help her remain calm and focused.



Fuel began leaking into the cab and onto the woman, Smith described. Smith removed his jacket and gathered his family's jackets to cover the woman and protect her from the diesel fuel and cold wind.



When the authorities arrived, it took roughly another forty minutes until the woman was freed from the vehicle. She was treated and released with minor injuries.



The Valley Forge Cross is awarded to distinguished members of the National Guard who have performed an act of heroism beyond normal circumstances.



“There’s been a lot of accidents I’ve stopped for in the past. It's always been my nature, I guess,” Smith admitted.



“It feels good to get recognised. I’m very humbled to have gotten it,” Smith said. “I sent a picture of it to my boys and told them ‘hey, this is part of your award’. I see them as a factor in all of it. I wasn’t alone in what I did.”

