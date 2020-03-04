141st Medical Group trains with WSU Medical Students

Washington State University’s Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine and the Willed Body Program created the perfect learning enriched atmosphere for airmen to train and learn about life saving interventions on March 8th in Spokane, Wash.



WSU College of Medicine and Nursing and the 141st Medical Group have had a strong working relationship throughout the years to help satisfy the Medical Group’s continual training requirements and maintain mission readiness.



WSU’s state of the art facility provides training with simulation at the college of nursing, and invaluable life like training through the Willed Body Program on actual human tissue and bodies.



“This training is important to help bridge the gap between our personal/civilian life and military mission,” said Colonel Riley 141st Medical Group Commander. “Having this relationship with WSU is a beneficial tool to help be more prepared in combat or disaster situation.”



Dr. David Conley, the Director of Anatomy & Willed Body Program at WSU, and Major Kannberg, a Nurse with the 141st Medical Group, set up the Willed Body Program lab to house six teaching stations.



The stations offered different learning opportunities for Airmen where WSU medical students and 141st MDG providers imparted their knowledge about the anatomy of the human body and techniques to preform lifesaving interventions useful in high stress situations.



Some stations included hands on demonstrations by 141st MDG providers, showing proper airway preservation techniques. Airmen practiced the procedures, with guidance, while providers explained how each procedure would pertain to differentcircumstances in the field.



Examples of situations included victims with burns to the head or bruising, among many other time critical situations. Other stations respectfully showed human tissue at various levels of dissection, specifically focusing on the circulatory and respiratory systems, where WSU medical students described the function and terminology of each respective organ.



The examination of the circulatory system was used to provide an understanding of heart anatomy as well as artery and vein placement. The medical students painted a picture of how blood f lows in and out of the heart and through the body. Identifying key mechanisms within the body to facilitate proper CPR, tourniquet, and IV placement.



Dissections of respiratory systems helped airmen to visualize, feel, and see the organs and tissue within the airway, lungs, and muscles of respiration. The medical students mapped out and described the path of the respiratory system explaining the purpose of the nose, mouth, trachea, diaphragm, and lungs.



Airmen followed along while examining each tissue individually and pinpointing locations in which to correctly place chest tubes, cricothyrotomy, and other airway preservation methods.



“We want our people to be able to see and practice on real tissue before they use these skills on our brothers and sisters in arms,” said Kannberg. “This hands on, life like training gives us the skills to preform important lifesaving interventions such as proper tourniquet and cricothyrotomy techniques.”



The learning rich and life like environment provided by the Willed Body Program, showcasing respiratory and circulatory systems, was collectively appreciated by both WSU and 141st MDG participants alike.



“This collaboration is great for our students to showcase what they’ve learned, teach leadership, and learn about the guard,” said Dr. Conley.



With joint effort, the relationship between WSU and the 141st MDG continues to grow with a sense of community from active group training, and a willingness to help each other teach and share knowledge and resources.

