PaANG council reaches out to Philly communities during uncertain times

HORSHAM AIR GUARD STATION, Pa. -- The Rising Six, a council of enlisted Airmen ranks E-6 and below here are collecting donations for their Holiday Food and Care Drive to benefit families in need.



“The area we are donating to is low-income, and was directly affected by the civil unrest,” said Staff Sgt. Markeith Morman, 111th Mission Support Group commander support staff and member of the Rising Six Council, “Also with COVID, a lot of jobs were lost. So we just want to give back to the communities that have been affected by all of these things.”



Donations will be accepted up until December 11.



“We will accept all donations up until the moment the truck pulls off base,” Morman said.



Due to COVID, only a couple members of the Rising Six will take the items to the drop off point.



“Of course we would like to be more hands-on and interactive with the community, but because of the current circumstances, we’re unable to do that,” said Staff Sgt. Marie Haydak, 111th Mission Support Group contract specialist and head of the Rising Six Council. “Ideally there would be more of us going out, but we unfortunately can’t risk that right now.”



The Rising Six is dedicated to improving the enlisted experience overall, and is heavily supported by the 111th Attack Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Robert Ferguson to ensure that their ideas and initiatives are recognized by higher ranking leadership.



“I always say it’s the E-6 and below who essentially run this base,” said Ferguson. “It is easy to complain about what could be better, but the Rising 6 is dedicated to actually bettering the experience for the enlisted on base.”



Some initiatives of the Rising Six includes resume building workshops, working with veteran homes and multiple morale-boosting events for enlisted members.



The Rising Six is open to all E-6 and below Airmen on base. Airmen looking to become involved can reach Staff Sgt. Haydak at x7107.

