D’Iberville, Mississippi Sailor Honored as Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti – Construction Electrician 1st Class David Shaw, a Sailor from D’Iberville, Miss., who is the lead petty officer, Public Works Department (PWD), and was recognized as the Camp Lemonnier’s Member in the Spotlight, Nov. 24, 2020. Located in an austere environment, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ) is a U.S. Navy base located in the Horn of Africa and is the only enduring U.S. military base on the continent of Africa.



"Petty Officer Shaw has demonstrated great pride and professionalism in executing his duties in a challenging, high tempo joint environment under extremely arduous conditions," said Master Chief Kevin Hogan, command master chief of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "I take great pleasure in congratulating Petty Officer Shaw on being a Camp Lemonnier Member in the Spotlight."



Shaw’s immediate supervisor, Chief Builder Randolph Pettigrew, lead facilities management specialist, PWD, comments on his Sailor’s tenacity.



“From day one Shaw arrived at CLDJ with a Seabee ‘Can-Do’ attitude,” said Pettigrew.



The nickname Seabee comes from the first letters "C and B" from the words Construction Battalion. The Seabee motto, “Can Do,” symbolizes the Naval Construction Force Sailors' positive attitude to succeed in any task presented and the commitment to make a difference to the mission.



Shaw embodies that motto, as recognized by his supervisor's comments.



“He established himself as the go-to petty officer by educating himself of all Public Works’ divisions in order to step in and assist anywhere he is needed,” shared Pettigrew.



The cross-training and subject matter expertise that Shaw has acquired has allowed him to step into many roles in addition to lead petty officer. He is also the site safety manager and the production controller for PWD.



As site safety manager Shaw supervises 43 military and civilian personnel, manages their training, tracks safety delinquencies, and enters duty task assignments into the appropriate proper government systems. Shaw also coordinates and tracks contractor project man-hours which translates into thousands of dollars in production and federal assets.



Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti provides, operates, and sustains superior service in support of combat readiness and security of ships, aircraft, detachments and personnel for regional and combatant command requirements, enabling operations and providing stability in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-African Nations relations.



As a reservist, Shaw says that his experience working as an accountant at the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System provides skills that transfer seamlessly to his job here at CLDJ.



“I am proud to serve other veterans as an accountant for the Department of Veterans Affairs medical center in Biloxi. The management and accounting experience I've gained from my civilian role has helped me tremendously as a forward-deployed reservist. The job I do out here heavily relies on a lot of coordination between customers, contractors, and PWD personnel, as well as proper spending and stewardship of funds.”



Shaw, who is a 2016 graduate from University of Holy Cross, New Orleans, earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and credits his success on this deployment to the leadership at PWD.



“A unit's leadership can make or break the success of its Sailors,” said Shaw. “I feel lucky to have a great group to work with and for here at CLDJ. Here at CLDJ, there are boundless leadership opportunities.”



Shaw shares on his family’s history of Seabee service in the Navy and how he was inspired to continue in the tradition.



“My dad was also a Construction Electrician and retired as Chief Construction Electrician in 2004. I looked up to my dad growing up and was always in awe of the amount of skill my father had when it came to handy work. My parents never had to hire an electrician, plumber, carpenter, or mechanic, because my dad being a Seabee, had a wealth of skill and experience in nearly all trades.”



Navy officials agree that Shaw’s subject matter expertise is valued in a forward-deployed environment.



"The United States Navy requires the best and brightest to keep our fleet ready and able for any test that comes before us," said Captain Kyle Schuman, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. "Petty Officer Shaw is the epitome of these standards and represents Sailors who personify the fighting spirit of America and serve with honor and courage to protect liberty around the globe."



As a member of the U.S. Navy, Shaw, and other Sailors stationed at Camp Lemonnier and around the world, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of Sailors who will follow.



Shaw states how honored he feels as a member of PWD.



“I’ve never had a chance to work with so many bright, talented, and professional individuals. The folks here at CLDJ PWD have truly made this deployment for me and I feel very lucky to be part of their team.”