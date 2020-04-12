Coast Guard medevac mariner from cargo vessel off Oahu

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard air crew prepare to conduct a MEDEVAC of a mariner 100 miles northwest of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard air crew prepare to conduct a MEDEVAC of a mariner 100 miles northwest of Oahu, Dec. 4, 2020. Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crews rescued the mariner via hoist and transported him back to shore and into the care of emergency personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Air Station Barbers Point) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU — Coast Guard crews successfully conducted a MEDEVAC of a 50-year-old mariner from the 650-foot commercial cargo vessel, Brilliant Ace, 100 miles northwest of Honolulu, Friday.



He was reported to be in stable condition.



A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew transported the mariner back to the air station where ambulances were waiting to transport him to Queen’s Medical Center.



“Our air crews train regularly to ensure they are prepared for this type of situation,” said Lt. Richard Sullivan, command duty officer for Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu. “We were able to launch the rescue crew swiftly and bring the mariner back to shore so he could receive the proper medical care he required.”



At 9:00 p.m., Thursday, the Brilliant Ace notified JRCC watchstanders that a crewmember onboard appeared to be suffering from their medications not working.



Duty flight surgeons from the Coast Guard were consulted and recommended a medevac based on the concern that the mariner’s condition could rapidly deteriorate if left untreated. The vessel was instructed to set course for Oahu where Coast Guard air assets would be ready to rendezvous.



The weather at the time of the medevac was reportedly winds of 23 mph and seas up to 6-feet.