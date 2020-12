Photo By Senior Airman Abbey Rieves | U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, observes the...... read more read more

U.S. Air Force Col. James Finlayson, 17th Training Wing vice commander, observes the Lawn Atlas Missile Base's silo, in Lawn, Texas, Dec 3, 2020. The LAMB site was one of twelve built near Dyess Air Force Base, Texas and Finlayson saw how the 185-foot deep silo was lined with walls of concrete, epoxy-based resin and steel rebar, built to withstand a nuclear blast, and was filled with spring water.