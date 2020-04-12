A Family Reunion: WWE Superstar Montez Ford reunites with Marine Corps for WWE Tribute to the Troops

Since 2003, the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has entertained military service members from around the globe with its annual Tribute to the Troops. The event was established to honor service members and their families and thank them for their continued sacrifice to our country. This year is no different, although special adjustments have been made due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will air on FOX Dec. 6, and will include service members and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, and additional military bases. In addition to the event, WWE will also host virtual meet and greet sessions with WWE Superstars and military members, including New River Marines.

Now in its 18th year, WWE Superstars such as Montez Ford are taking this time to reflect on what it means to perform for those who serve.

“For the WWE to take the time to do the Tribute to the Troops show, it means a lot to the service members,” said Ford. “Marines understand how much it takes to put out so much and give so much. The WWE is a huge advocate for supporting and recognizing the military.”

Ford served in the Marine Corps from 2008 to 2012. Immediately following his service, he signed with WWE in 2013, and since then has won several tag team championship matches with his Street Profits partner Angelo Dawkins. As his career grows, he wants to continue giving back to the Marine Corps, which, according to Ford, gave him the “structure and discipline” he needed.

“It is like a family reunion; for us to come back and entertain the service members is an honor,” Ford said. “Being able to help make everything else they’re going through in life a little easier, their hardships, the amount of sacrifices and things that they have to go through to be a service member is indescribable.”

Last year’s annual Tribute to the Troops brought Ford to MCAS New River to promote the “Be a Star” program, a bullying prevention program that encourages young people to treat others with respect through education and grassroots initiatives.

“Last December’s WWE Tribute to the Troops at Marine Corps Air Station New River was a resounding success and I want to personally thank WWE for giving MCAS New River the opportunity to participate again in this year’s tribute,” said Col. Curtis “Kibbles” Ebitz, commanding officer for MCAS New River.

Even though many traditions and customs this holiday season had to be adjusted or postponed, the Tribute to the Troops show still intends to be a means to express gratitude and recognize all the sacrifices service members make.

“This remains a unique and challenging time for our nation and our Marines and Sailors are excited for the chance to participate and showcase their esprit de corps and motivation,” said Ebitz. “This will be a great time for all and being able to participate in today’s event provides an excellent experience for the Marines and Sailors to have fun and unwind. In closing, can you smell what Kibbles is cookin’? I’m comin’ for ya, Rock. Semper Smackdown!”

