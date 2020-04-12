Fireman Gavin Phillips selected as honor graduate for recruit company Kilo 199 at U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Gavin Phillips from Winder, GA, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, December 4, 2020.



Phillips was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Phillips is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon on his uniform.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 84 graduates of Recruit Company Kilo 199. Training at boot camp is difficult and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



Phillips’ company earned multiple awards during their 8-weeks of training, such as Physical Fitness, Marksmanship, and Seamanship. Kilo 199 also earned the Company Commander and the Battalion Commander Pennant.



Training Center Cape May is the 5th largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps or the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.



“Being chosen as honor graduate makes me feel like it was all worth it, and that hard work and dedication always pays off,” said Phillips.

“I have to thank my dad, he’s instilled qualities of a good person into me, my entire life.”

