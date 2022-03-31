Tenant Satisfaction Survey launches at Fort Riley

Photo By Patrecia Geistfeld | The Army began its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey Dec. 2 to gather feedback about...... read more read more Photo By Patrecia Geistfeld | The Army began its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey Dec. 2 to gather feedback about living in Army housing. Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said “People are our highest priority, so providing our Soldiers and their families the highest quality housing possible is paramount to our mission. We believe in this simple motto – People always; all else follows.” An online survey link was emailed Dec. 2 to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing across the globe. That includes 3,827 Fort Riley residents, who reside in homes managed by Corvias, the installation’s privatized housing partner. see less | View Image Page

The Army began its annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey Dec. 2 to gather feedback about living in Army housing.



Col. Will McKannay, Fort Riley Garrison Commander, said “People are our highest priority, so providing our Soldiers and their families the highest quality housing possible is paramount to our mission. We believe in this simple motto – People always; all else follows.”



An online survey link was emailed Dec. 2 to more than 110,000 tenants living in privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing across the globe. That includes 3,827 Fort Riley residents, who reside in homes managed by Corvias, the installation’s privatized housing partner.



“While we take a lot of pride in trying to ensure we have the best living standards for our Warriors and their families, this is the time for us to see ourselves from the residents’ perspective to ensure we continue to meet standards and the end users’ expectations. We encourage all to make their voice be heard and take the survey. “ said Steve Milton, Chief, Fort Riley Army Housing Office.



Army privatized, government-owned and government-leased housing tenants can rate their satisfaction with services, property and the overall housing experience through the online survey. Feedback is used by the Army to help maintain a high quality of life for service members and their families. Results will guide the decisions the Army makes today about future housing.



"The Army will improve homes, communities and customer service -- from Army housing staff and the private housing management companies -- through the candid feedback we receive from our Soldiers and their families," said Lt. Gen. Jason Evans, Deputy Chief of Staff of G-9, which provides policies, programs, resources and expertise for services and installation infrastructure to enable total Army readiness. G-9 is the sponsor of the survey.



Completing the survey takes about 10 minutes. Tenants have 45 days to complete the confidential survey, which ends Jan. 15, 2021.



CEL & Associates Inc., an independent, third-party group, will conduct the survey. Housing tenants at Fort Riley who do not receive the survey notice email should contact CEL directly via email at: ArmyHousingSurvey@celassociates.com, including installation and residence address within the initial email - or the garrison housing office at usarmy.riley.usag.mbx.dpw-hsg-rci@mail.mil or 785-239-0678.



The Tenant Satisfaction Survey is Office of Management and Budget approved: OMB Control Number 0704-0553; OMB Expiration Date 03/31/2022.