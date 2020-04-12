San Diego Navy command first to install contactless mail pier lockers

SAN DIEGO -- A local supply chain organization has taken the lead within the Navy to install much needed pier lockers in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19 nearly nine months after the U.S. government declared the virus a pandemic.



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego now provides opportunities for contactless mail delivery between its Regional Navy Mail Center (RNMC) and shipboard personnel through the installation of automated pier lockers at Naval Base San Diego. The RNMC was selected as the pilot program to test feasibility of the pier lockers which have never been utilized on any piers, at any installation. With the reduction of ship crew sizes, less of a workforce is available to leave the ship to pick up mail from the distribution facility, or other support facilities not located near the pier. The resolution was to install mail locker equipment at the foot of the pier for drop off by RNMC dockside mail services for pick up by ships’ postal personnel via combination locks.



James Weber, NAVSUP FLC San Diego’s postal operations deputy director, says acquisition of the pier lockers was in the works prior to the pandemic but are critical now that the number of infected Sailors and civilians is rising.



“This is a game changer for postal operations during this fight against the virus,” he said. “The installation of these lockers will significantly reduce and eliminate the need for face-to-face contact between mail clerks and ship crews, thus helping mitigate the spreading of the virus.”



The mail lockers are especially beneficial when ships are in the initial period of restriction of movement (ROM) prior to going out to sea.



“Although the installation of these pier lockers means less face time with our customers while they are in ROM, it does not affect mail delivery efficiency.” He added.



While the actual installation of the first pier locker was completed on Nov. 2, 2020, the process of getting the locker on station was a joint effort by several key personnel, including Jessica Reyna, the Naval Station San Diego physical security specialist who compiled and completed a security site map of all NAVSTA San Diego piers for pier mail locker installation. Reyna was responsible for ensuring the location of the current locker and future lockers met security, safety, and postal afloat Sailor utilization protocol.



Dale Pinchart, the NAVSUP Headquarters postal operations manager and Jaime Belmont, the Naval Base San Diego Public Works director, were also instrumental in the overall pier locker procurement and approval process.

“Getting this pier locker installed is just the first step to doing our part to help slow the spread of the virus. It took a lot of coordination from NAVSUP, NAVFAC and FLC San Diego to make it happen but we are proud to be the first to have this technology.” Weber said.



Once an assessment is done on the effectiveness of the pilot program, Weber and his Regional Mail Center team look forward to installing pier lockers at all 13 piers at Naval Base San Diego, with the possibility of expanding to other naval fleet concentration areas.



