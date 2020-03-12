MCIWEST acknowledges Governor of California’s regional stay-at-home order

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – As announced on Dec. 3, 2020, the Governor of California has issued a new three-week regional stay-at-home order resulting from increased COVID-19 numbers across the state of California and the country as a whole.



As a result, Marine Corps Installations – West will continue to follow the state’s order to the fullest extent possible, ensuring a balance between effective virus mitigation and maintaining a high state of mission readiness within our operating forces.



Balancing mitigation efforts with readiness is a difficult task, however, MCIWEST is well positioned to overcome this challenge. MCIWEST will review the state’s direction in light of requirements to maintain a ready force, protect the population and aid in slowing the spread of COVID-19. If required as a result of that review, MCIWEST will work closely with I Marine Expeditionary Force and its major subordinate commands to modify base operations, training and support installation-wide.



MCIWEST is dedicated to the health and well-being of all of its service members, their families, and the local community, and will continue to strive for maximum COVID-19 mitigation as possible.



Stay tuned for information regarding COVID-19 online. All base personnel are encouraged to continue to follow the MCB Camp Pendleton, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton and Marine Corps Community Services webpages for the latest guidance and impacts to MCIWEST installations.

