Taking it to the next degree

The Air Force provides tuition assistance as a way for Airmen to pay for school to further their education while serving.



The Education Office in Hangar 2 is a one-stop shop for Airmen to pursue further education and get on the right track for degrees and education benefits.



“We’re here to help Airmen with their personal and professional development goals,” said Dr. William Kono, 647th Force Support Squadron force development chief. “There’s a lot of competition inside and outside of the Air Force and you have to set yourself apart.”



One of the Education Office’s primary missions is to assist Airmen with accessing their benefits to assist with the cost of education, what schools accept it, and what to study.



This program can pay for an average of five courses a year at schools that accept TA and go with the military rates.



Enlisted members can use TA for free, while officers who use it receive an additional two years from the end of the course to their service.



The Air Force offers its members and Department of Defense employees $4,500 of TA. Earlier this year, that amount was decreased but the original amount was restored.



“Voluntary education and military tuition assistance programs continue to be important to the development of our force,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass. “I’m glad we were able to take a look at the budget again and allow our Airmen to focus on self-improvement, especially during a time where our world has become increasingly virtual during COVID-19.”



To help Airmen determine what degree is best for them, the Education Office offers Airmen a career assessment to narrow down what type of degree best fits each Airman.



The Education Office also created a Hall of Motivation Stripes to Stars to help inspire Airmen. The Hall of Motivation is a series of display cases of 15 former enlisted Airmen who earned their education, commissioned, and reached the rank of general, accompanied with a quote detailing the importance of education.



“When Airmen go to school it is going to improve their critical thinking skills, personal and professional development, prepare them for leadership roles, and can contribute to their promotions,” said Kono.



Airmen stationed here are the most educated within the Pacific Air Forces and have more than 1,446 Community College of the Air Force Degrees, 633 enlisted undergraduate and graduate degrees, and 702 officer graduate degrees.



“A lot of Airmen are interested in going to school right now because of COVID-19,” said Kristin Hancock, 647th FSS education technician. “Airmen should get started as soon as they can and use the maximum of benefits available to them before getting out of the Air Force.”

