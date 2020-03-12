AMCOM to launch classes for transitioning service members

Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command G-1 will launch a transition assistance...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command G-1 will launch a transition assistance series for service members quarterly. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Department of Labor approximates that 200,000 men and women transition to the civilian sector from the military each year.



“The Transition Assistance Program provides information, tools, and training to ensure service members and their spouses are prepared for the next step in civilian life,” the DOL states on its website.



The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command G-1 is launching a local series to help service members with that process. AMCOM personnel will have priority, but all Redstone Arsenal military members are welcome.



While all branches of the military have overarching programs for the same purpose, installations and commands often provide complementary offerings. The Redstone Arsenal Soldier for Life – Transition Assistance Program has a mandatory course for transitioning service members to help them get into life after their active service.



“We want to enhance that training for our members by helping them better understand their options, how to translate their [military occupational specialties] into civilian terms and how to prepare their resume/themselves for federal jobs,” said Tanya Allbritten, AMCOM G-1 supervisory human resources specialist and the chief of training.



The AMCOM Military Transition Support series will be offered quarterly.



The first class, Resume Writing for Military Personnel, will be offered 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 16 on Microsoft Teams. Attendees should sign up by Dec. 14 and allot two hours for the session – an hour of instruction followed by an hour of virtual hands-on training with questions and answers.



Interested military personnel should register for the class through the Total Employee Development website at https://ted.csd.disa.mil/ted/TED_Main.cfm.



“We are still in the process of generating the schedule,” Allbritten said. “After the pilot class has been given, we will have a better understanding of what needs to be covered and can move forward from there.”



Information about upcoming classes will be posted on the AMCOM Command Information Portal and distributed through email and leadership communications.