BUD/S Class 58 Rededicates Storied Bell

CORONADO, Calif. (NNS) – Few things are as evocative to a Navy SEAL as the metallic clarion sound of a bell ringing three times through a cool, misty Coronado morning. The three distinct peals signify that a candidate has voluntarily removed themselves from Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL (BUD/S) assessment and selection, ending their journey to join the ranks of the Navy SEALs.



The storied bell was given to Naval Special Warfare Center’s Basic Training Command (NSWBTC) – the schoolhouse responsible for BUD/S – by Class 58 in 1970. In the years since, the bell’s heavy use and repeated polishing have taken a toll. The original inscriptions have long faded away, inspiring members of Class 58 to come together to rededicate the bell, along with an engraved plaque, to ensure its contribution to Navy SEAL lore remains intact. The ceremony was held onboard Naval Amphibious Base Coronado Nov. 6, 50 years to the day from the original gifting of the bell to NSWBTC.



Fittingly, the ceremony to rededicate the bell was held the same day of Class 340’s SEAL Qualification Training graduation and Trident pinning.



“You are now members of an incredible community of warriors and leaders – a community that is built on the shoulders of those that came before us – past teammates whose courage, grit and integrity formed our standard – a standard for professionalism and discipline that we choose to serve – a standard that forms the foundation of everything we've become, everything we've achieved, and everything we will deliver in the future,” said the event’s presiding officer Rear Adm. H. W. Howard III, commander, Naval Special Warfare Command to the formation.



“It is appropriate today to host Class 58 and reflect on their service. It our sacred trust – our obligation – to be stewards of their legacy even as we strive to improve upon it. We are a team of common purpose – trust and candor – creativity and resilience. A team built on a rock-solid foundation of earned respect and the unbreakable commitment to the mission – which is our purpose,” he continued.



According to members of Class 58 who chose to remain anonymous, the original gift was intended to commemorate the opening of a new BUD/S training facility. Class 58 was the first class to graduate from the new facility and felt it was their obligation to contribute. They had no way of knowing the magnitude their gift would take on.



“Fifty years ago, to the day, our forefathers in Class 58 graduated and dedicated the bell that we have all come to love, or maybe disdain,” said Cmdr. (SEAL) Bradley D. Geary, commanding officer, NSWBTC. “As candidates we all avoided it like the plague, but every time it rung, we became a bit stronger. Each time, it hardened the resolve in our souls.”



Over the years, the ring of the BUD/S bell became synonymous with the rigors of the BUD/S crucible through which all SEAL candidates must pass. During the course of 21 weeks divided into three, seven-week phases designed to mentally and physically challenge candidates, BUD/S staff assess and select those candidates who display the character, humility, competence and leadership skill necessary to earning a Trident.



The long-standing tradition of a class presenting a gift to NSWBTC upon its graduation is memorialized throughout the grounds of the command. Typically, plaques or statues emblazoned with advice or mottos that were meaningful to each class, the gifts commemorate their class’ ascendance into the SEAL community. The gifts become permanent fixtures at BUD/S, their message inspiring new generations of candidates as they attempt to earn their place in SEAL history.



Naval Special Warfare Center, located on Naval Amphibious Base Coronado, provides initial assessment and selection and subsequent advanced training to the Sailors who make up the Navy’s SEAL and Special Boat Teams, a key asset of Naval Special Warfare (NSW). The NSW mission is to provide maritime special operations forces to conduct full-spectrum operations, unilaterally or with partners, to support national objectives.

