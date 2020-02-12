Fort Sill prepares for holiday block leave

Photo By Ygal Kaufman | Col. Daniel Blackmon and Command Sgt Maj. Scott Slater, command team of 434 Field...... read more read more Photo By Ygal Kaufman | Col. Daniel Blackmon and Command Sgt Maj. Scott Slater, command team of 434 Field Artillery Brigade (Basic Combat Training) here on Fort Sill in a recent sit-down on Nov. 30 regarding the block leave opportunity discussed several of the hot issues and frequently asked questions that are swirling around this year’s holiday block leave. see less | View Image Page

“Holiday block leave every single year is a pretty big deal,” says Col. Daniel Blackmon the commander of 434 Field Artillery Brigade (Basic Combat Training) here on Fort Sill.

In a recent sit-down regarding the block leave opportunity, Col. Blackmon and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Slater (also with the 434 Field Artillery Brigade) discussed several of the hot issues and frequently asked questions that are swirling around this year’s rather peculiar holiday block leave.

Blackmon says that as a training unit in the U.S. Army they are training 365 days a year, always in cycle and honoring the mission of turning civilians into Soldiers. “This year holiday block leave is different because of the COVID circumstances,” added Blackmon.

While this year may bring challenges due to the global pandemic, Blackmon states that holiday block leave will still occur with precautions firmly in place. Before trainees depart for leave the unit is taking every measure to reduce exposure to COVID. Training will be adjusted to ensure mitigations are in place, reducing the risk of spreading infections across post. When trainees return they will be screened for COVID testing and if they receive a positive result, they will follow all protocols provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have first rate health care and will continue to monitor and take care of trainees’ health needs if they return positive with COVID”, states Blackmon. Trainees who test positive will need to isolate for a minimum of ten days with three days symptom-free before they can return to training.

“The priority will be ensuring that trainees and Soldiers resume training upon returning from holiday block leave safely”, states Blackmon.

Here are some of the basics regarding holiday block leave, who may take it, and what precautionary measures they should follow:

Q. Who is allowed to go on Holiday Block Leave?

A. All trainees are eligible to go on holiday block leave. For trainees who choose not to go on block leave there will be a variety of activities and events here on Fort Sill.

Q. If trainees are going to a state that requires a COVID test does the U.S. Army cover the cost?

A. Leave is voluntary and if a state requires a COVID test the cost will fall on the individual choosing to travel to that location.

Q. Where are Trainees allowed to go on leave?

A. Trainees are allowed to go to any of the fifty states and U.S. territories.

Q. Is there a dress code for Trainee’s on Holiday Block Leave?

A. There is no dress code for Trainee’s while on Holiday Block leave. Trainees understand they are part of a professional organization and asked to represent themselves as such. Trainees will be required to wear the proper uniform while in transit both to their location and back to Fort Sill. While the unit will ensure their uniform is in proper order for their outbound trip, Trainees will be responsible for ensuring that it meets standard to return to base.

Command Sgt. Maj. Scott Slater, states that trainees will have a plan that their drill sergeants and staff has helped prepare to help maintain and improve their physical fitness, so if they choose they can continue to prepare for the ACFT.

“Holiday block leave is important because it allows Soldiers to recharge. I implore trainees to take care of their emotional, mental and physical needs and enjoy their leave”, states Slater.

On behalf of the command team charged with leading the Basic Combat Training brigade on Fort Sill, Blackmon and Slater emphasized the discipline and values that have been instilled in the trainees during their time here on Fort Sill. They expect the trainees to continue to display these values while on leave and to take all precautions they can to keep themselves and others safe this holiday season.

“We have a lot of trainees who will take block leave, and we expect at least that many back (with some additional fills that are coming),” says Blackmon, continuing, “so we’re going to do what we can to ensure that everyone who comes back is put in the safest environment they possibly can be.”