Great Lakes Wins Region Awards for Best Installation, Safety

GREAT LAKES, Ill. - Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA), announced the Mid-Atlantic region’s nominees for the 2021 Commander-in-Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence. The Annual Award for Installation Excellence recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.

Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) won the award for best “Installation, Large” category for CNRMA.

In a separate message, Rock announced that NSGL is Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s Fiscal Year 2020 CNO Shore Safety Award (Non-Industrial) nominee for Non-Industrial, Large installation.

“This is a team sport. We won because of what we do day in and day out,” said Capt. Ray Leung, NSGL commanding officer, in a message to staff about both awards. “We won because we focused our laser beam efforts in supporting our tenant commands.”

For the Commander-in-Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence, installations compete on how well they achieve the Department of Defense’s objectives in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.

NSGL will represent the Mid-Atlantic region at Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC). The winner of the CNIC competition will represent the Navy at the Department of Defense for the 2021 Commander-in-Chief’s Award for Installation Excellence.

The NSGL safety team consists of four occupational safety and health specialists who provide support to NSGL and its 50 tenant commands. Through safety inspections and response to reports, the NSGL safety team finds safety deficiencies and provides training and guidance to correct them. In addition to their regular responsibilities, the NSGL safety team has adapted to the challenges that COVID-19 has presented this year.

“We are very honored to be nominated for Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s Fiscal Year 2020 CNO Shore Safety Award (Non-Industrial),” said Ross Johnson, NSGL safety manager. “This award speaks to our strong safety team, but also to all personnel on the installation who know how to get the job done and done safely.”

CNRMA is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the Mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 14 installations, and 50 Naval Operational Support Centers (NOSCs).

Opened in 1911, NSGL is the Navy’s largest training installation and the home of the Navy’s only boot camp. Located on over 1,600 acres overlooking Lake Michigan, the installation includes 1,153 buildings with 39 on the National Register of Historic Places. NSGL supports over 50 tenant commands and elements as well as over 20,000 Sailors, Marines, Soldiers, and DoD civilians who live and work on the installation.

For more about NSGL, visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/GreatLakes.

