Fort Riley annual tree lighting ceremony to be a drive-in, virtual event

Fort Riley’s annual holiday tree lighting ceremony will be a bit different this year for guests who will tune in virtually. The event is set for Dec. 4 at 5:30 p.m. on Ware Parade Field, 500 Huebner Road. Due to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, a limited number of guests will be able to park along Huebner Road and listen to the ceremony from their vehicle radio at low-power FM 103.7. The event will also be streamed live on www.facebook.com/FortRiley.



Highlights of the event include remarks from Maj. Gen. D. A. Sims, 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley commanding general, music from the 1st Infantry Division Band, songs sung by a Child & Youth Services children’s choir and the arrival of Santa Claus. A switch will be flipped to light the holiday tree, which stands in front of the Fort Riley garrison headquarters. Winners of holiday lawn cards will be announced as part of the event.



Following the ceremony, Santa will be available in front of the headquarters building and guests will be able to drive through for a quick contactless visit with the jolly old elf.



During the drive-through Santa visit, Operation Santa Claus will also be accepting donations of new, unwrapped toys in the $10 - $20 price range for children of Soldiers, E-5 and below. Monetary donations will also be accepted.