Army Logistics University competition recognizes staff pride, professionalism

Photo By Tammy Reed | The Army Logistics University Educator and Instructors of the Year pose for a commemorative photo after being recognized at a Nov. 19 ceremony in Bunker Hall's Green Auditorium.

FORT LEE, Va. (Nov. 19) -- The Army Logistics University recognized 23 distinguished instructors and the five standouts among them during the 2020 Instructor of the Year/Educator of the Year annual competition award ceremony Nov. 19 in Green Auditorium.



The annual competition recognizes instructors whose “exceptional performance and significant achievements greatly contribute to the success of ALU’s academic and training mission.” After a rigorous assessment process, a winner is chosen for each of the recognition program’s five categories. The following are the award recipients this year:



Maj. Justin A. Thompson, College of Professional and Continuing Education, Educator of the Year;

Capt. Rachel J. Stuhlmiller, Logistics Leader College, Commissioned Officer of the Year;

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Tino R. Singh, Technical Logistics College, Warrant Officer of the Year;

Sgt. 1st Class Porfirio Gonzalez, Logistics Noncommissioned Officer Academy, NCO of the Year;

Robert K. Goulder, College of Professional and Continuing Education, Civilian of the Year.



ALU Commandant Col. Aaron Stanek presided over the selection panel comprised of six other members who evaluated the nominees in the areas of technical and tactical competence, communication skills and professionalism.



“It was game-on from the first competitor all the way down the line,” he during the ceremony. “I was impressed by each and every instructor and educator who competed. ... To do this every day, for an extended period of time, accumulating 1000s of hours (of teaching), you have to have a number of things.



“One, you have to know your stuff. Two, you have to be committed, and three, your commitment has to match your passion,” Stanek continued. “And that passion is what I saw along with the rest of the judges throughout the competition.”



He continued by saying people compete because they want to be better today than they were yesterday.



“We want to be better tomorrow than we are today,” he said, continuing the thought. “At the end of the day when you’ve gone through this competition, you’ve done something hard; something that can’t be achieved without a struggle. And at the end of it, you will have accomplished something. Everyone here has accomplished something.”



He emphasized how their accomplishment had made them all better for the next rounds of their careers. “But more importantly, it has made (them) a better leader, and that has extreme value for the Army.”



Officer of the Year Stuhlmiller was all smiles as she gathered her plaque, certificate and other accoutrements of her win.



“I think the most important part about educating sustainment leaders is the fact we have a daily impact on the force exponentially,” she offered when asked what was important to her about being an instructor. “They will pass on their training to the Soldiers in their command. In fact, we were talking late yesterday about the training, and some of my students said they appreciated the positivity I bring to the classroom. They want to take that positive attitude to their units as well.”



This was Educator of the Year Thompson’s first time competing, and he obviously did well. “I think the way we present the material in class, the way we engage with the students, and the technical expertise all of the awardees have, helps us be better educators who are a bit above the pack,” he said.



He teaches a variety of classes under the umbrella of operations research that uses applied mathematics. His students are in a specialized field where they do data analytics and mathematical computations to help commanders make better decisions backed up by sound quantitative data.



“My students and I go deeply into detail when I explain some of the technical topics we discuss, and how they should apply those technical topics in a way senior leaders will understand and can use,” he explained about his classes. “I receive a lot of thanks for that detail and engagement.”