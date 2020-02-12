Georgia National Guard’s State Defense Force to receive new top general

The Georgia State Defense Force (GSDF) will hold a change of command ceremony as Brig. Gen. Mark Gelhardt Sr., assistant chief of staff for personnel, takes command of the all-volunteer force at Drill Hall, Clay National Guard Center (CNGC), Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.



Gelhardt will take the reins from Brig. Gen. Thomas Blackstock Jr., commanding general, GSDF, giving him the responsibility for 500 personnel. Beginning in March 2020, GSDF volunteers began serving in the months-long, statewide response to the COVID-19 pandemic supporting relief operations in nursing homes, hospitals, mortuaries, food banks, distribution centers and testing sites.



Gelhardt is a retired Army officer and combat veteran with more than 22 years of service. He served in Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm, commanded the Data System Unit of the White House Communications Agency, White House Military Office and served in several other leadership positions.



“I am proud to work with an outstanding group of volunteers, who have decided to spend their time supporting our community and state,” said Gelhardt.

Blackstock, having successfully commanded the GSDF through the unprecedented COVID-19 response, said that leading the dedicated volunteers of the Georgia State Defense Force has been his great honor.



The GSDF is headquartered at CNGC in Marietta. Under the direction of The Adjutant General of Georgia, the GSDF’s mission is to provide an organized, trained and disciplined rapid response volunteer force to assist state and local government agencies, and civil relief organizations in impending or actual emergencies to ensure the welfare and safety of the citizens of Georgia.



RSVP: For in-person coverage, please text or call Maj. Stauffer at 404-330-4521 no later than Dec 4. Please meet a representative at the CNGC gate, 1000 Halsey Avenue, Marietta, at 9:30 a.m., Dec. 5. Masks are required to attend. Due to social distancing considerations, virtual attendance is encouraged at www.facebook.com/GeorgiaGuard. Both commanders will be available for media interviews following the ceremony.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.02.2020 Date Posted: 12.03.2020 08:43 Story ID: 384140 Location: MARIETTA, GA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Georgia National Guard’s State Defense Force to receive new top general, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.