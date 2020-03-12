Thanks for Giving: Turkey Day Generosity Onboard NSA Naples

Even while being stationed in a country where pairing sweet potatoes and marshmallows may be a culinary enigma, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples community members typically enjoy coming together for a Thanksgiving feast. This year, although gatherings were restricted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Thanksgiving meal in the spirit of giving was still in order for single service members, watchstanders and community members in temporary lodging.



As a collaborative project, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Naples, the USO Naples and the Navy Exchange (NEX) Naples hosted a Single Service Member Thanksgiving event on Nov. 26.



The celebration commenced in the NEX food court on Support Site around lunchtime with words of gratitude and grace. Adm. Robert Burke, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, commander, Allied Joint Force Command Naples; Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central; and Capt. James Stewart, NSA Naples commanding officer, shared the honor of carving the turkey. Then, alongside their spouses, base leaders and USO volunteers, they served complimentary takeaway meals for single service members residing in unaccompanied housing. The traditional hot menu included turkey and ham, mashed and sweet potatoes, stuffing, gravy, vegetables, cranberry sauce and rolls, as well as apple and pumpkin pie.



If those desserts were not enough, the USO also delivered ready-made pies and homemade cupcakes to single Sailors earlier in the day.



“Being stationed overseas during the holidays can be hard, especially for those who are stationed here alone,” said Julia Killough, USO Naples center manager. “The holidays are a time of gathering and with the recent restrictions, a holiday spent with friends is not even permitted. This event allows the USO and single Sailors to connect in a safe way and provide a comfort meal to those who may not have plans to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday. It allows us to still bring the sense of comfort, camaraderie, and care that each service member should feel on Thanksgiving, whether they are accompanied or not. It is the USO’s mission to connect our service members to home and country, especially as we navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.”



In order to keep the community safe and mitigate coronavirus spread, all participants wore masks for the entire duration of the event, physical distancing markers were in place, food handlers wore appropriate protective gear, and eating on site was not permitted.



Although dining was not in person, attendees certainly did not leave empty handed. Along with their packed lunches, many also walked away with USO door prizes of mini Christmas trees and stuffed animals. Giveaways continued into the afternoon as the NEX raffled off gift cards and the opportunity to purchase a brand-new video game system. Although usually closed on Thanksgiving Day, the store opened for single service members to enjoy a special two-hour shopping block.



“It’s not easy being away from loved ones during the holidays,” said Lisa Brennan, NEX Naples Complex general manager. “Opening on Thanksgiving Day to give Sailors something to do, something to eat and spread a little holiday cheer is the least we can do for these warfighters. At the NEX, we remain truly grateful for their continued sacrifice and are always here for them as a safe space to get away.”



For this exclusive shopping window, as well as the “Navy Blue Friday” sales, the NEX implemented several COVID-19 spread mitigation measures. Patronage was limited, sanitizing stations were placed throughout for hands and shopping carts, and crew members were continually disinfecting all frequently touched surfaces.



“Customer and associate safety is our number one priority this holiday season,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, NEX Service Command chief executive officer. “We know this holiday season will be like no other we’ve ever experienced. To that end, we have created several initiatives so customers can shop smarter, safer and earlier this year. We are balancing that safety while still offering the festive holiday spirit and the great deals on key brands and products our customers have come to expect from their NEX.”



Organizing and orchestrating the day was truly a cooperative endeavor. The USO purchased and donated all food items from the Commissary, which ensured the timely arrival of an abundance of Thanksgiving fare. MWR prepared and cooked the meals with Spinz restaurant staff. The NEX team provided the venue, opened their store and ensured continual cleanliness, as well as contributed prizes alongside the USO.



“This year has not been easy for our Sailors overseas, so I’m thankful that NEX Naples, MWR and the USO can come together to provide some holiday cheer,” said Brennan. “The mission of the NEX is to serve our Sailors and military families, no matter where the Navy sends them. We always strive to bring a bit of home to wherever a Sailor is stationed, especially around the holiday season when our Navy’s warfighters need it most.”



In addition to the single service member event, personnel and families residing in temporary lodging were able to preorder a to-go Thanksgiving meal for a fee, and those in quarantine on base were offered delivery. The NSA Naples religious programs department also donated funds to provide lunch for Thanksgiving Day watchstanders.



“The holidays are here, and I encourage everyone to look for ways to bless others, be it money, food, gifts, or random acts of kindness,” said Cmdr. Gary Foshee, NSA Naples chaplain. “Acts 20:35 says, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’ 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. Numerous people have been isolated from friends and family and have experience financial hardships and stress like never before. Although times may be tough and money tight, the power of kindness is free. Be kind and leave a lasting effect others will remember and cherish.”



This spirit of generosity even flowed off the installation. Nearby Support Site, the Hotel Tulip Inn Naples Airport held a free Thanksgiving luncheon for those staying there in temporary lodging. The owners and staff all pitched in, following dish recommendations from past and present clients, to prepare an American spread and safely serve around 70 NSA Naples community members.



“We are always looking for ways to strengthen our bond and commitment to the American community,” said Antonio Zaccariello, the American liaison at Hotel Tulip Inn Naples Airport. “We hope that this Thanksgiving meal might serve as a way to further that commitment. Years from now, perhaps our new American friends might look back on this Thanksgiving as one of their favorites – even if it was a bit unconventional. This year has certainly been trying, but hopefully we can all work together to make it the best it can be.”



Thanks to the efforts of groups on and off base, and even amid a stressful pandemic in a foreign country, NSA Naples community members were able to experience a little taste of home this holiday season. This Thanksgiving recipe was simple: equal parts teamwork and turkey, mixed with a dash of physical distancing and a heaping cup of kindness.



