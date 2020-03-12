Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Brian Cruz Earns Guam Guard’s First Instructor Badge

    GUAM

    12.03.2020

    Story by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    BARRIGADA, Guam (Nov. 24, 2020) – Sgt. 1st Class Brian Cruz, an instructor with the Guam National Guard’s 203rd Regional Training Institute, was awarded coins of excellence from Lt. Col Jumar Castro and Acting State Command Sgt. Maj. Celso Leonen on Nov. 24 in Barrigada, for piloting a new instructor training and recognition program.

    The Army program, called the Faculty Development Recognition Program, was brought to Guam by Cruz after learning about it during his own instructor training.

    “I ran into a couple instructors and just inquired,” said Cruz. “I said hey, how did you guys get those badges? They pointed me toward the regulations, and I just took it from there.”

    After learning the program requirements, Cruz earned his first instructor badge, called the Basic Army Instructor Badge, while teaching National Guard units in Nevada. He then took his knowledge home to Guam and implemented the program.

    Under the program, Soldiers can sign up to learn the official Army teaching methods and curriculum required to become an instructor. Once certified, Soldiers can then formally teach others, and are awarded successive badges. A Basic Army Instructor Badge requires 80 hours, a Senior Army Instructor Badge requires 270 hours, and so on.

    “The intent is to spread the culture of mentorship and sharing of knowledge within our organization,” said Cruz. “We’re sending this invitation out to the leaders in all units, even part-time Soldiers, to take all the experience you’ve learned over the years, and invest it into our future leaders.”

    There are currently two Guam National Guard Soldiers signed up for the Faculty Development Recognition Program.

    

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 01:36
    Story ID: 384129
    Location: GU
    Podcast Hits: 0

