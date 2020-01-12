BOSS offers a smashing way to relieve holiday stress

Photo By Sgt. John Todd | Sgt. Grant Healy, BOSS Bavaria president, takes a sledge hammer and "smashes" the roof...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. John Todd | Sgt. Grant Healy, BOSS Bavaria president, takes a sledge hammer and "smashes" the roof of a vehicle during the BOSS Smash event at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany Dec. 1. The purpose of the BOSS Smash project is to promote suicide prevention and stress relief by "smashing" a car in three strikes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. John W. Todd) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany – Soldiers got the chance to act like a “BOSS” and smash away some holiday frustrations.





Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers is a program geared toward improving the morale and welfare of single Soldiers. The 2020 BOSS Smash event allowed Soldiers to relieve stress in a positive manner by smashing a donated vehicle with their choice of bludgeoning tools December 1 in the commissary parking lot on Grafenwoehr Tower Barracks.





“The program is a fantastic way to vent frustration,” said Sgt. Grant Healy, BOSS president for Bavaria. “It’s a good way to start off the winter break, getting rid of anger and stress.”





BOSS Smash project uses inoperable cars that turned in by owners to the auto center and deemed scrap. The auto center gets the vehicle ready for the scrap yard; once ready, it can be turned over to the organization for the event. The event is sponsored by the Morale, Welfare, and Readiness division of the U.S. Army.





People are given three hits to literally “smash” the car using a hammer of whatever size they can handle.





Laura Garcia, a prevention specialist with the U.S. Army Substance Abuse Program and project participant, said she enjoyed smashing the car, which was a good way to vent her frustrations.



“It’s been a long year for me,” said Garcia. “I pretended it was Covid-19, took three shots at it, and it felt great.”





An added benefit is that the Soldiers meet new people, learn new life skills, and also learn about the BOSS program.





“I love the program and being able to help out the community,” said Healy. “Stress is getting to everybody lately, and we want to prevent suicides during winter break.”





With Covid-19, measures are taken to make ensure people are safe. Participants wash their hands prior to the event and wipe down the tools after they are finished. Each person still must wear their mask.





“We’re trying to channel anger management skills in an appropriate way,” said Healy. “Rather than take it out on a spouse, leadership, or anything like that, you take it out on the car.”





Healy said the program is not only for single Soldiers, but also for family members as well.





“This program is also open to spouses and kids,” said Healy. “We’d rather a child take their frustrations out on this car, and not their parents’ car.”





“At first I was just helping out the BOSS program, but after the first smash, it felt so good,” said Garcia. “After the second and third hit, I really enjoyed hitting the car.”





“I think the Soldiers love it,” said Healy.



Added Garcia, “I would encourage anybody to come down and do this.”